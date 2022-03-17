9 best looks: Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 menswear and womenswear collections

We take a look at 9 of the best looks from Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in both menswear and womenswear respectively.

It seems like Ricardo Tisci has had an epiphany — presenting Burberry’s first live runway show post-pandemic with the power of community and togetherness as its backbone. The narrative brings us back to the grassroots of heritage and identity, as well as how these influences continue to bring people together through a single unanimous language.

Presented in the heart of the city at Central Hall Westminster, the scenography unveils a vast theatre featuring a historic homed ceiling and a grand organ as its backdrop. The floor, transformed into a resplendent private dining room sees Burberry’s signature brown hue. And as darkness turns to light, the magical set comes to life with a stunning presentation of both menswear and womenswear accompanied by a live performance from the London Contemporary Orchestra of works by Max Richter and Michael Nyman.

“The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fashion of honouring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focused on the future with thankfulness, hope and love,” expressed Chief Creative Officer Tisci on the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

In the womenswear department, the classic Burberry outerwear is reinterpreted to give a playful twist on tradition. The trench coat is reimagined in soft fawn styles with chain-link details, trompe l’ceil prints and elegant pleating. The silhouettes also see a dramatic edge especially in its evening wear, featuring structured silhouettes to depict the idea of regality and nobility. And when it comes to tailoring, masculine boxy blazers in vivid inks are beautifully juxtaposed with feminine pleated wool skirts.

Burberry also introduces the new Catherine bag, featuring a soft yet structured architecture and a front utilitarian pocket. Other standouts include the new cat-eye frame inspired by 1980s sunglasses, fresh interpretations of the Equestrian Knight Design and oak leaf chest, as well as a melange of electrifying colour tones in its palette.

Here are 9 best looks from the womenswear collection.

For menswear, the house continues to reimagine outerwear including aviator jackets, car coats and bombers inspired by British subcultural uniforms. The detailing is impeccable as modern shapes get new reiterations, paired with a refreshing repertoire of silhouettes and materials. The Equestrian Knight Design and oak leaf crest are also renewed with archive motifs embroidered on shirts, sweatshirts and even printed on skirts.

There is also a new definition of ‘high-waisted pants’ for men that’s morphed a rugged romper and a jumpsuit. Layering different fabrics and silhouettes, every look comes out rich and interpretational. It is telling that the repertoire is iconically British through and through.

The shoe of the season would be the Arthur sneaker developed with a fully leather upper and dressed with tonal or multicoloured lace embellishments. Our eyes also go to the baseball cap reconstructed as an open-back design with headband detail in iconic colourways.

As a nod to sustainability, the Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show will be certified as carbon neutral and the house has taken measures to reduce environmental impact in the first instance and then offset the carbon emissions associated with the show.

Here are 9 best looks from the menswear collection.