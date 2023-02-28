9 best looks: Burberry Fall Winter 2023 is an intrinsic look into Daniel Lee’s creative dimension

Daniel Lee presents his debut collection for Burberry, offering his curiousity-filled lens to the British house.

Describing Burberry’s latest chapter as “a new dawn” is apt, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a rejuvenation, one that comes not too long after the one executed by former creative director Ricardo Tisci in 2018. It’s a longing to be seen, to be heard, and of course, to be understood. Rightly so, however. Who doesn’t want to begin a tenure at a legendary fashion house with an identity they can proudly call their own?

With a brand new logo, Daniel Lee forges ahead into London Fashion Week with all eyes on him. The Burberry Fall Winter 2023 show is arguably the most exciting presentation of the season in London and it’s understandable why. Some of the biggest stars in the world were present at the show venue to celebrate the momentous occasion, including the likes of Naomi Campbell, Bright Vachirawit, Jun Ji Hyun, and Anna Wintour.

While Britishness may be at the heart and soul of Burberry, models strutting down the dimly lit runway signal to something completely… more peculiar. Think of it as an edgy homecoming! Tartans and checks come in abundance, displayed in various colours and sizes. In fact, colour seems to be where Lee truly flourishes — uncovering a myriad of eclectic palette combinations.

Trench coats, still intrinsically Burberry, are elevated with more contemporary silhouettes (something for the Gen-Zs, perhaps?) while the new Equestrian Knight Design logo is juxtaposed on a flowy, white dress. The Burberry Fall Winter 2023 ensemble of menswear and womenswear dances between minimalism and maximalist fashion. On one hand, you have sleek and tailored pieces, and on the other, there are several over-the-top accessories. For starters, there’s a water cover bottle — knitted, to be specific.

There’s really no overlooking the fun that comes immersed in this collection. But, was this what you envisioned? Regardless, Daniel Lee is making a poignant statement with his debut collection: Burberry has a new creative mind right now and it’s him. The brand’s newest era is not exactly Ricardo Tisci’s or Christopher Bailey’s Burberry. As a matter of fact, it’s not even Lee’s highly celebrated Bottega Veneta. Burberry, appearing promising and younger than before, is without a doubt, the talk of the town.

Here are the nine best looks from the Burberry Fall Winter 2023 show.

(All images provided by Burberry)