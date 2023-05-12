9 best looks: CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 in Los Angeles is a dreamy Californian party

Virginie Viard presented her latest collection for CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 (comprising 71 looks) in Los Angeles, California.

Bringing the magic of French savoir faire and style to Los Angeles, CHANEL and Virginie Viard recently presented the Maison’s all-new Cruise 2023/24 collection. On Cruise 2023/24, the revered Artistic Director said that “the idea is to offer a breath of fresh air, a voyage, a light-hearted and happy fantasy”. A showcase of decades beginning from the 1920s, the show at Los Angeles was an energetic, colourful and of course, fun affair.

The palette seen on the runway reflected CHANEL’s signature black and white colours as well as vivid hues such as gold and pink. Illuminated by the projectors’ bright lights, models appeared in ensembles inspired by the Maison’s very own history — including evening dresses, suits from the 1960s, jumpsuits decked in rhinestones, disco-treated shoes. Throughout the CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 show, both figurative and geometric motifs can be spotted. Elements like roller skates, milkshakes, disco balls and gold squares found their home in the collection’s prints, embroideries and fabrics.

Stars in attendance at the Cruise 2023/24 show included names such as Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Margaret Qualley, Sofia Coppola, Marion Cotillard, Nile Rodgers, Whitney Peak, Leslie Mann, Leon Bridges, Lil Nas X, Lucy Boynton, Milla Jovovich, Elle Fanning, Paris Hilton, Rose Byrne, Awkwafina, Chloe Sevigny, G-Dragon, H.E.R, Halsey, Kim Petras, Tracee Ellis Ross and more. It’s a dreamy Californian party we definitely want to be at.

Here are nine best looks from the CHANEL Cruise 2023/24 show.

(All photos provided by CHANEL)