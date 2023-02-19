9 best looks: Coach Fall 2023 is Stuart Vevers’ take on attitude meets refinement

Coach showed its latest Fall 2023 collection by Stuart Vevers — uncovering the themes of individuality and community.

At the historic hall of Park Avenue Armory, Coach showcased its latest Fall 2023 collection. This is the second time the fashion house has shown a presentation at the iconic location — following last season’s Spring 2023 show. For the Fall 2023 showcase, Creative Director Stuart Vevers undertook a street casting, thus introducing a new generation of models on the runway. Fresh faces and all, the decision goes hand in hand with Fall 2023’s notion of individuality within a larger society.

The ensemble is a look at the mise en scene of New York City, where people from all backgrounds come together to form a collective community. Stuart Vevers has imbued the notion of attitude meets refinement in his latest collection for Coach, continuing the brand’s DNA as a pioneer of the American fashion language. It’s an intrinsic look at how the younger generations view fashion without compromising on codes and silhouettes that have long been celebrated.

Floor-length treatments are given to leather staples such as jacket, skirts, and trenches whereas shearling coats are adorned with colourful metallic hues. Tenable materials are also given ample attention; with Coach putting focus on utilising upcycled leather scraps for its leather ready-to-wear pieces. Another example can be seen with the leather sneakers — produced and concocted with the help of using repurposed Coach bags. On the runway, models also exhibited silk chiffon slip dresses, embellished with fabric scraps left over from pattern-cutting.

Of course, in the usual but always anticipated Coach fashion, the ability to have fun is apparent. This time, shapes — under a collection aptly titled Coach Shapes — such as stars, hearts, big apples, and lips can be seen moving down the runway. In equally as exciting bag news, Penn, a leather pouch which first made its debut in the 2000s, is reintroduced with a contemporary form whereas vegetable-tanned leather is furnished on massive totes.

Commenting on the Coach Fall 2023 collection, Stuart Vevers say: “The collection presents an authentic interpretation of the heritage and house codes that define Coach, redefined through the next generation’s concept of individuality and expression. There’s a straightforwardness that reflects where we’re headed in the future”.

Here are 9 best looks from the Coach Fall 2023 show.

(All images provided by Coach)