9 best looks: Coach Spring 2024 offers a new narrative that encourages the freedom in self-expression

Coach presents its Spring 2024 collection at the New York Public Library in the presence of luminaries including Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Alvin Chong, Christinna Kuan and the newly appointed ambassador Lee Youngji.

The Spring 2024 show is a special one for Coach. It is a celebration of Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers 10th anniversary with the House, and the unveiling of the next chapter for the brand in the context of the current generation of fashion consumers.

“Spring is a tribute to the way today’s generation is writing their own story through fashion, and the New York Public Library instinctually felt like the perfect backdrop to unveil this next chapter,” Vevers conveys. “As I reflect on the past ten years, I wanted the collection to feel personal, too, and to capture the New York fashion archetypes that define my imagination and memories of what the city is, then and now.”

The creative director also agrees that the collection distills the decade-long memories and translates them through Coach’s enduring fashion ethos — the essential design and quality that encourages freedom in self-expression.

The silhouettes alternate between hard and soft, combining leatherwear and denim staples with soft sheers and knit dresses. Described as an evolved youthful interpretation of Coach’s American design language, the latest collection features a reimagined counter-culture attitude and a love-worn beauty of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. Take a closer look to appreciate the details that celebrate the beauty of pre-loved pieces while challenging the notions of luxury that places an emphasis on perfection.

The Spring 2024 runway opens with an omnipresent silhouette in sleek black leather — a nod to simplicity and craftsmanship. Vevers sends out relaxed blazers in full black for Look 2, Look 3, Look 7 and Look 8, an antithesis to the idea of luxury for Spring.

As the show progresses, an element of softness envelopes the runway pieces through sheers and knitted fabrics in various shades of pastels. Coach explores with bold tones (Look 11 and Look 17) in the same cuts for variety — these looks are paired with complementary and contrasting accessories for additional visual interest.

The label has also introduced refreshed design concepts in Coach (Re)Loved — a program for exploring circular craft by exploring, designing, and learning with an emphasis on reducing waste during the creative process. The house continues to work with regenerative and recycled materials, as well as botanical dyes in slip dresses derived from plant-based elements like marigolds, black walnut, logwood, and more — which is very much in line with the recently launched Coachtopia.

Look 31 details a certain ruggedness with a patchwork oversized jacket that is paired with a sheer monogram turtleneck. Look 37, Look 38, and Look 39 offer a softer narrative with a play on sheers and textures against the hardness of leather tailoring.

Vevers, who has been recently awarded American Accessory Designer of the Year by CFDA, brings his class act to the runway with a repertoire of curated pieces

including the quilted Tabbies and pieces featuring the collection’s kiss print — which are available on coach.com as well as Coach House and Coach SoHo in New York City. He also explores leather versions of everyday bag silhouettes including a bowling bag and an oversized basket tote in black and neutral tones.

Here are nine of the best looks from Coach Spring 2024 collection.

(All images from Coach / BFA)