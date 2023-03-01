9 best looks: Dior Autumn Winter 2023 accents phenomenal French female figures

Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri showcase a total of 96 looks for its Autumn Winter 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Edith Piaf’s immersive voice soars throughout the venue as Non, je ne regrette rien rings in as the closing number. Maria Grazia Chiuri walks out for her bow to thundering applause. Embodying the grace and spirit of France’s past (think the 1950s), Chiuri’s Autumn Winter 2023 collection presented a total of 96 looks — reconstructed for the modern gaze and oh-so-chic. Paris Fashion Week begins with a transportive bang; one that takes you through time and space.

The mise en scene — designed by Lisbon-based Joana Vasconcelos — is bizarre, to say the least. Massive ball-like textile sculptures hover from above, decked in predominantly blue and red hues. Together with the pillars, shaped almost like a drop of aromatic coffee, it takes you immediately to the movement of surrealism. They are dreamy, a little trippy, and serve as the eye-catching backdrop to a spectacular presentation. Whether it conjures memories of Antoni Gaudi, Salvador Dali, or the many outlandish creatures in Ant-Man‘s Quantum Realms, Dior wants to tell you a story through the persuasive (hypnotic, even) medium of fashion.

Femininity, albeit with a pinch of defiance, runs through the soul and veins of the Dior Autumn Winter 2023 collection. Inspired by French female figures such as Piaf, Juliette Gréco, and Catherine Dior, the collection takes on a responsibility to highlight phenomenal narratives of the days gone by and instil a sense of future-forwardness for this generation and the next. Christian Dior’s floral motifs make a return to the runway, now imbued with a metallic thread. Skirts and jackets appear tartan-heavy, all taking on a distinct palette comprising blue and yellow to red and emerald — some designed and blended for an ombre expression.

The spirit of Dior’s New Look looms, making its presence known via the lens of 2023. The ready-to-wear pieces are functional and lively, introducing newer materials and fabrics. Loose silhouettes are adorned with everything from animal prints to sheer dresses. To the eyes, it feels like a leisurely walk in the park or in this case, the Seine. Models can be seen strutting down the runway with padded outerwear that comes with massive collars, some with black gloves, and many with the latest Dior accessories.

The stargazing translates off the stage as well, attended by stars such as Jisoo, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, Zhang Ziyi, Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Riisa Naka, Antonia Gentry, Ramla Ali, Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Bella Ramsey, XIN, and Alexandra Daddario. At Jardin des Tuileries, it’s safe to say that magic’s in the air. It’s in the clothes, the history, the setting, and of course, in the Dior universe. What a way to kick off Paris Fashion Week!

Here are the nine best looks from Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show.

(Images provided by Dior/Header and Featured Image by Adrien Dirand)