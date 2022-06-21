9 best looks: Dior Cruise 2023 collection at Plaza de España in Seville, Spain

We take a look at nine of the best looks from the Dior Cruise 2023 show, which was presented to the most discerning fashion mavens and streamed live from the iconic Plaza de España in Seville, Spain last week.

Once again alluding to the Maison’s tightly knit relationship with Spain — more specifically Andalusia — Artistic Director Maria Grazia Chiuri presents the Dior Cruise 2023 with freedom of femininity at its forefront. The narrative takes us through a journey of discovery and reflection captured through the spirit of the late flamenco dancer Carmen Amaya, whose fierce nom de guerre ‘La Capitana’ is embodied within the collection.

Presented against the breathtaking backdrop of the Plaza de España, the procession of garments come together to form a défilé (lit. ‘parade’) that expresses the very soul of Spain. The space also gives way to an intense and immersive atmosphere, depicted in a chiaroscuro of Francisco Goya’s paintings and the words of poet Federico García Lorca. As the story unfolds itself, the set comes to life with a stunning presentation of womenswear that seeks to redefine the visions of femininity.

The Dior Cruise 2023 collection recounts the tale of the wandering woman: picture the Duchess of Alba who rode horses with Jackie Kennedy, clad in a short jacket and high-waisted pants with a wide-brimmed hat. Think embroidery that adorns the Virgin of Hope of Macarena’s gowns as it takes on the role of a sacred ritual, suspending the body into an iconic image.

Missed the show? Watch it HERE.

This ‘nomadic’ theme is further explored in men’s pinstripe suits, pants with suspenders, silk-lined waistcoats, and white shirts paired with Andalusian horsemen’s pants. As an homage to the multitude of feminine expressions — and to La Capitana, who was the first dancer in her field to dress in men’s clothing — the collection combines masculine power with ladylike grace, and finished with a touch of Spanish flair. Short jackets are reimagined with brandebourg closures; sleeves flare out like a cape; taffeta is hewn into bright and loud skirts, and topped with trimmed boleros. And through it all, the colours range from fiery red, bright yellow, earthy ochre and charred black.

Here are nine best looks from the Dior Cruise 2023 show.

(All images by Dior)