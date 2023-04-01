9 best looks: Dior Fall 2023 is a colourful nod to the artistic heritage of India

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s Creative Director, does it again with a one-of-a-kind showing in India for Dior Fall 2023 womenswear.

On a surreal night in Mumbai, stars descended upon the Gateway of India. A historic moment meets a historic landmark. Everyone from Sonam Kapoor, Poorna Jagannathan, and Freida Pinto to Schweta Bachchan, Irene Kim, and Rekha were in attendance at the Dior Fall 2023 show. Even Thai actors Mile (Phakphum Romsaithong) and Apo (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat) made their presence known during the extraordinary occasion. Malaysia’s very own Shikin Gomez walked the runway, making the momentous event even more memorable than it already is — especially for Malaysians. It’s Dior’s inaugural presentation in India and there was tremendous excitement in the air.

The Dior Fall 2023 collection saw Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri join hands with the Chanakya School of Craft. Together with the organisation’s Artistic Director Karishma Swali, Dior sought to highlight savoir-faire in more ways than one. All that while paying tribute to the Maison’s founder. On the runway, timeless silhouettes were unveiled — taking on the forms of sari-inspired skirts, evening coats, and more. Distinctive hues such as purple, pink, and yellow accompanied the ensemble; at times forging ahead with energetic elements of colour blocking.

Inspired by the landscapes of India, the toile de Jouy reappeared for Dior Fall 2023. Dresses and blouses (made of silk) came in glorious abundance as they displayed a plethora of motifs. Draped dresses and contemporary tunics can also be spotted. Traditional Indian techniques and styles including block printing, Aari embroidery, Zari, Zardozi, and Toran were on full display; be it on the clothes or throughout the mise en scene. The collection is a nod to the artistic heritage of India while putting imaginative craftsmanship on the pedestal.

Here are nine best looks from the Dior Fall 2023 show.

(All photos provided by Dior)