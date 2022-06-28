9 best looks: Dior Men Summer 2023 brings you into an enchanted garden

Kim Jones takes you on a magical walk into Christian Dior’s childhood home in Granville and the English countryside with a beautiful repertoire that celebrates the effervescence of memories and innocence for its latest Summer 2023 collection.

What a show! The Dior Summer 2023 Men’s show opens in a dreamy scenography festooned with 19,000 plants comprising an astounding 42 varieties altogether. Like walking on ‘la la land’, the enchanting garden mashup of Monsieur Dior’s childhood home in Granville, and the Charleston Trust, the English countryside residence of Bloomsbury group artist Duncan Grant is beautifully manicured with colourful pops of blossoms — setting a picturesque backdrop for the super refreshing collection for Summer.

Creative Director Kim Jones plucks inspiration form the flourishing outdoors into Dior’s iconic tailoring — creating a repertoire of looks that are effortless, lightweight and eye-catching. There’s a great dose of hybrid nuances in the looks, blending athleisure pieces with sartorial tailoring, and even its legendary ‘cannage’ leitmotif into stunning 3D-printed openwork headwear to mimic the lattices of its archival texture.

We are not only in absolute awe with the relaxed silhouettes — each coloured in delicious dusty pastels — but also the amount of details that goes into the mise en scene. The sporty slip-ons that take shape from the ‘cannage’ motif in a more abstracted interpretation truly wins it all.

The pieces are not provoking but easeful and flattering; imagine being in Georges Seurat’s pointillism-styled ‘A Sunday on La Grande Latte’ — yes, that kind of vibe. But this time, it is about reconnecting with the past, present and future as Jones creates new forms that truly brings out the timeless elegance of Dior and the legacy it upholds. From the Bar Jacket in a semi-transparent silk organza to an exoskeletal meshed mini saddle, the show is truly a masterful presentation of sheer imagination summed in 52 looks.

Here are the best 9 looks we cannot get enough of from Dior Men Summer 2023.

And in case you’re wondering, all the 19,000 flowering plants will be donated to Val de grâce after the show to be planted in their own garden.

All images from Dior