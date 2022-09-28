9 best looks: Dior Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Spring/Summer 2023 rediscovers the fashion dialogues of the past — the power of fashion through the power of women — as Maria Grazia Chiuri finds her muse in the incomparable Catherine de Medici and the garments at the Court.

Like a Renaissance painting, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes inspiration from a map of Paris from the House’s archives that structured around Avenue Montaigne. In fact, the map was printed on a Dior scarf in the early 1950s. While scaling through the paths and the labyrinthine streets, she finds different narratives and the stories behind the Tuileries Garden — Catherine de Medici, her enigmatic presence, her political intelligence, and her fashion ethos including heels, the corset, and Burano lace.

On the front row, Dior has the likes of Blackpink’s Jisoo; Park Hee Jung; tennis star Emma Raducanu, Chiara Ferragni, Ramla Ali, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike, Natalie Portman, and more.

Fashion dialogues remain a big part of the collection. Where fashion once was a form of escapism and power, now exercising its influences in so many different ways. The power of fashion becomes the power of women, a form of awareness that draws on this attraction to the outside world. Chiuri reimagines the corset by giving it a quasi-geometric shape that frames the bust (Look 10) with voluminous wide skirts synonymous to those once worn in courts and palaces.

As the show progresses, the organised chaos of the Parisian city, captured in a map-like leitmotif, festoons the silhouettes. Look 22 takes that chaotic print into an avant-garde spectacle in monochromatic tones. Dior Carnage is once again incarnated in various shapes, showing that timelessness is and will forever be gold.

Architectural elements can be seen through folds and patterns, each assembled to accentuate the woman’s body. Look 33 has all the making of the perfect everyday look — we love how the textured skirt adds visual interest to the effortless oversize shirt. We also spotlight eye-catching accessories including woven textures, cut-outs and raffias on the Book tote, Lady Dior and bucket bags.

Laces and crochets leave you with a texture party, each constructed elegantly and meticulously like the formation of rocks or stalagmites. The layers give such a beautiful depth nuanced with elegance. Despite is ruggedness, femininity comes forth in a raw energy that’s oh-so soft and graceful.

Here are the 9 best looks from the Dior Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

(All images by Dior)