facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 9 best looks: Dior Spring Summer 2024 shines a lucid light on this epoch in fashion
9 best looks: Dior Spring Summer 2024 shines a lucid light on this epoch in fashion
Style
07 Oct 2023 05:45 AM

9 best looks: Dior Spring Summer 2024 shines a lucid light on this epoch in fashion

Ronn Tan

Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the Dior Spring Summer 2024 collection alongside Elena Bellantoni’s ‘NOT HER’ art piece.

Elena Bellantoni’s ‘NOT HER’ art piece, a powerful yellow and purple video installation, set up the perfect for mise en scene for the Dior Spring Summer 2024 showcase. The fight against stereotypical nonsense was vividly translated in the new collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri too. The relationship between clothing and one’s body was pinned on the board — philosophically yet so imbued with strength and determination.

The Dior Spring Summer 2024 collection — unveiled at Tuileries Garden in Paris — saw Chiuri presenting an ensemble that not only celebrates femininity but also alludes to the breeze of the zeitgeist. The looks on the runway mirrored the might and influence of women all around the world. Models appeared on the colourful and dynamic runway in silhouettes that encapsulated the convergence of future, past and present. It’s all about now, the current, the immediate.

This time, the Spring Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear collection featured everything from a metallic sweater and pieces adorned with a darker rendition of Dior’s signature Mille-fleurs. In fact, many of Chiuri’s designs were imbued with fantastical animals, phases of the moon and more. Jackets appeared engineered and structured, as if to signal to unwavering skyscrapers. Many of the garments (in mainly black, white and beige) were “sprinkled” with combustions, lacerations and tears — thanks to the know-how of Alberto Burri, an Italian artist. Once again, Maria Grazia Chiuri sure knows how to get the conversations started.

Here are nine best looks from the Dior Spring Summer 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Dior)

Dior Paris Fashion Week Maria Grazia Chiuri 9 best looks
9 best looks: Dior Spring Summer 2024 shines a lucid light on this epoch in fashion

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.