9 best looks: Dior Spring Summer 2024 shines a lucid light on this epoch in fashion

Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the Dior Spring Summer 2024 collection alongside Elena Bellantoni’s ‘NOT HER’ art piece.

Elena Bellantoni’s ‘NOT HER’ art piece, a powerful yellow and purple video installation, set up the perfect for mise en scene for the Dior Spring Summer 2024 showcase. The fight against stereotypical nonsense was vividly translated in the new collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri too. The relationship between clothing and one’s body was pinned on the board — philosophically yet so imbued with strength and determination.

The Dior Spring Summer 2024 collection — unveiled at Tuileries Garden in Paris — saw Chiuri presenting an ensemble that not only celebrates femininity but also alludes to the breeze of the zeitgeist. The looks on the runway mirrored the might and influence of women all around the world. Models appeared on the colourful and dynamic runway in silhouettes that encapsulated the convergence of future, past and present. It’s all about now, the current, the immediate.

This time, the Spring Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear collection featured everything from a metallic sweater and pieces adorned with a darker rendition of Dior’s signature Mille-fleurs. In fact, many of Chiuri’s designs were imbued with fantastical animals, phases of the moon and more. Jackets appeared engineered and structured, as if to signal to unwavering skyscrapers. Many of the garments (in mainly black, white and beige) were “sprinkled” with combustions, lacerations and tears — thanks to the know-how of Alberto Burri, an Italian artist. Once again, Maria Grazia Chiuri sure knows how to get the conversations started.

Here are nine best looks from the Dior Spring Summer 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Dior)