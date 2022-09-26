9 best looks: Ferragamo Spring Summer 2023 debuts new brand era

Ferragamo Spring Summer 2023 Men’s and Women’s is Maximilian Davis’ debut collection for the brand, ushering a new chapter for the Maison.

Maximilian Davis has unveiled his debut collection for Ferragamo during Milan Fashion Week. The Spring Summer 2023 collection — Men’s and Women’s — ushers in a fresh chapter in the Maison’s history; beginning with the introduction of a new brand logo inspired by the founder’s handwriting.

For Davis’ first Ferragamo showcase, he looked at Salvatore’s legacy and how Hollywood culture was (and still is) an integral component of its identity. The collection is a contemporary and luxurious take on sensuality and ease; as seen on the runway attended by a myriad of notable figures. They included the likes of Naomi Campbell, Chaeyoung of Twice, Jourdan Dunn, and Paloma Elsesser.

Held in the palace of the former Archbishop’s Seminary of Milan, Ferragamo’s ensemble for Spring Summer 2023 was — at the very core — a vivid reimagining of new Hollywood. Sheer knits, liquid silk and layers of organza were accompanied by suede sandals and polished accessories. Glossy leathers, second-skin fits, and microshorts alluded to flashes of fetishism whereas everyday essentials such as leggings and tank tops were given an elevated treatment.

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood sparkles like throughout Ferragamo’s latest showcase, from the perfectly-proportioned tailored pieces in cotton poplin and silk organza to a sleek and reinterpreted Wanda bag that was first revealed in 1988. Davis dug deep into the archives to understand Ferragamo’s very DNA — and it shows. His inaugural presentation for the brand carries the formative codes of Ferragamo while ensuring its relevancy in the zeitgeist.

Contemporary, precise, and forward-looking, Maximilian Davis’s debut collection for Ferragamo is an effortless understanding of blending of design languages. He streamlined floating scarves, refreshed archival prints, donned a revived cut-out bag in polished leather with canvas inner, and introduced the new organically defined Elina heel.

Here are nine best looks from the Ferragamo Spring Summer 2023 show.

(All images by Ferragamo)