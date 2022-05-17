9 best looks: Gucci Cosmogonie fashion show at Castel Del Monte

The stars have aligned at Castel Del Monte in the Apulia region of Italy as Alessandro Michele put together a stunning display of looks informed by constellations and the mysterious skies, especially for Gucci Cosmogonie.

Alessandro Michele continues to reignite dialogues with historic places, and his choice of location this time eminently shows his vision on how the past, present, and future are interconnected. The latest Gucci Cosmogonie show, set against the beautiful backdrop of Castel Del Monte, brings with it an incredible universal value of the place, which has been protected as a World Heritage Site since 1996.

Known for its unique geometric design, Castel Del Monte is a masterpiece of the creative genius, Frederick II of Hohenstaufen, who commissioned its building around 1240. Seemingly isolated, the castle stands in Andria within the Apulia region of Southeast Italy, 540 meters above sea level on a hill inundated with sunlight at every time of day. Given its formal perfection and harmonious blending of various elements from Northern Europe, the Islamic world and classical antiquity, Castel del Monte perfectly represents a crossroads of different peoples, cultures, civilisations, and religions that is the Mediterranean.

This is also in line with Gucci’s commitment to sustain, preserve, and promote cultural and artistic heritage as the House continues its support on enhancement projects of the historical site to improve the visitor experience. But with the show alone, it has drawn so much attention from followers of Gucci from the world over.

As the stars aligned, a star-studded list of celebrities and guests flocked the venue to witness the making of another beautiful collection informed by constellations, horology and time. This time, it was more than just out-of-the-world whimsy but a more pared back approach as compared to past seasons. While the Creative Director’s codes were showcased quite evidently, the looks are nuanced with interesting layers of colour blocking, shapes, volume, and geometry.

Oversized silhouettes brought a huge wow factor to the ensemble, alternated with big and bold clashes of textiles and colours for a highly nuanced tactility — both for the eyes and the sense of touch. And with 101 looks walking down the runway, it would have taken more than just a great mind to put them together with precision and cohesion while staying true to the crazy of Gucci — and for that, one could count on the great Alessandro Michele. And in case you’re expecting the conjuring of unexpected paraphernalia within the show, the most you’d get would be strawberries, a few exposed boobs, and hypnotising leitmotifs.

Here are 9 best looks from the Gucci Cosmogonie collection.

And just a few more because we couldn’t get enough of the show.

All images from Gucci