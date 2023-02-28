9 best looks: Gucci Fall Winter 2023 Women’s showcases a collective of style epochs

The Gucci Fall Winter 2023 Women’s presentation was nothing short of colourful, bringing together aesthetics from various epochs.

From 2015 to November 2022, Alessandro Michele imbued Gucci with a gigantic sense of “revival” (not that it needs one). Michele took a Gucci that was then skewed towards pure glamour and erotic aesthetics — and injected his personal flair of fashion-forward ethos. Thus, giving birth to the Italian fashion house we all know right now. In fact, for many, Michele’s Gucci is the only chapter of the brand that they’ve come to know.

We are only months away from Sabato De Sarno‘s debut collection for Gucci, but meanwhile, the in-house team has the creative steering. Its Fall Winter 2023 Women’s show, presented in Gucci Hub, is a symbol of the house’s transitional period while alluding to Gucci’s very own DNA and codes. Created and manifested throughout generations, these designs and styles are collectively unified to concoct an all-new ecosystem that generates the letters G-U-C-C-I — essentially.

The Fall Winter 2023 Women’s collection was shown in a ‘Severance’-esque setting, with elevators opening to uncover models before they make their way down the runway. The ensemble is far from maximalist galore, but there’s no denying that Michele’s essence is still visible in one way or another. Dramatic faux fur (bright as they can be) comes in abundance — instilled heavily as part of massive coats. In addition, voluminous shoulders are also attention-grabbing; lending their form to leather and wool suits.

The Gucci Fall Winter 2023 Women’s collection introduces accessories and bags shaped through multiple eras. Take the Jackie for example, now available in GG-embossed leather as well as two-toned designs. The Dionysus bag is taken as inspiration for tiger head-adorned sandals whereas rubber soles now make up the classic Gucci loafers, now refreshed and enhanced for the zeitgeist.

Whether it’s the 2010s or the 1990s, the Gucci show is all about the house’s adoration and appreciation of its heritage. It’s a visual glimpse into the formation of Gucci’s illustrious identity. Shaped over time, the collection allows Gucci aficionados and fashion enthusiasts in general to, in one way or another, understand its style ethos in 53 carefully put-together looks.

Here are the nine best looks from Gucci Fall Winter 2023 show.

(All images provided by Gucci)