9 best looks: Hermès Fall 2022 Women’s Ready-to-Wear

Straight from Paris Fashion Week, we take a look at 9 of the best looks from Hermès Fall 2022 Women’s RTW show.

The modernity that Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski brings to Hermès womenswear has always been an enduring appeal for the Maison. In between sending faultless looks synonymous to Hermès — outerwear, perfectly cut silhouettes, and equestrian-led pieces — Vanhee-Cybulski builds up the momentum this time around with a sexier approach to her repertoire.

Feminine and enigmatic, the Hermès Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear show opens with form-hugging silhouettes with vertical strips of leather and semi-opaque lacy panels. A sense of voyeurism entails with the play of fabric — Vanhee-Cybulski response to bringing dualities in her designs. Balancing hard and soft, tough and elegant, the show brings together a strong expression of classicism and sophistication juxtaposed with proportions and the body-positive movement.

The colour palette goes from solid black to ivory, mixed with splotches of sea-green. Spotless, Hermès continues to show that beyond its ultra-luxurious heritage outerwear, its endeavour into the sexy-sporty world is a spectacle of its own.

Here are 9 best looks from the show.