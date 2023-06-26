9 best looks: Hermès taps into its tender strength for a breezy Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection

Can clothing be a form of architecture?



That’s the question that Véronique Nichanian, creative director of Hermès’ menswear division, seems to ponder upon for the menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection — and one is given a full exploration at Place d’Iéna.

The building, built in 1932 by Auguste Perret, is today used as a consultative assembly for economic, social, and environmental groups. Perret, the son of a stonemason, had a keen attention to materials. His choice of concrete, mixed with green porphyry and pink marble for the construction of the place is deftly matched by Hermès’ heritage, leatherwork expertise, and understated elegance.



Much of this elegance is indeed thanks to Nichanian, who has been at the helm of Hermès menswear for over 35 years, lending a steady hand when fashion can sometimes feel like a circus.

This season, she describes her collection as animated by “une force tendre” or a tender strength in French, interpreted in muted hues of taupe, stone, terracotta, and ice. This tender strength has demanded that leather be tamed to unrivaled suppleness, gutted the choking constrictions of structured menswear and put grown men in schoolboy shorts.



We’ve seen the latter in the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, and we see it again in the Spring/Summer 2024 looks. The likes of Malaysian model Ridzman Zidaine dons them with flair, demonstrating that shorts can be chic, especially in the sweltering tropics.

These are seen on the runway with shirts in silk twill, short sleeve shirts in wool as well as gusseted shirts cut with a high collar and fastened with press-studs. Some of these pieces are fashioned out of what the maison calls, “graph paper” fabric which refers to a near-translucent material that funnily enough is one of the building blocks of every architect’s work.

Regardless of fabric, Nichanian reposes upon the maison’s loose fits — a snapshot if you will — of long languorous summers where the sun doesn’t seem to set. Gone are the fitted suit jackets and instead, a bevy of loose, almost weightless numbers will make every suit wearer in the tropics breathe a sigh of relief. The French brand’s mastery of leather is seen in a selection of water-repellent raincoats, woven with compact cotton serge and lambskin, as well as in light blousons made of calfskin.

Yet it is in the accessories that we find the most covetable pieces. The sandals with chunky notched soles could almost pass off as proper shoes and the double belts in bridle leather and palladium-finished metal buckles are iconic without having to resort to a massive logo display.

Perhaps this is the best example of tender strength: In a world that still largely obsesses over giant logos and monograms, all one needs is a good dose of languorous confidence delivered through mastery of workmanship.

(Featured image: Dham Srifuengfung / Hero image: Marton Perlaki)