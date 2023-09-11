9 best looks: Kate Spade New York emanates youthful energy and optimism for Spring 2024

Kate Spade New York debuts its Spring 2024 collection at New York Fashion Week.

It’s the first hint of spring in the city when the greys of winter melt into sprinkles of colours. The sprouting of leaves on the tree branches and the blooming of flowers. The notion of positivity and fresh possibility inspires the Spring collection with a lineup of glorious vivid colours, joy-sparking leitmotifs, and textures.

Fresh from the launch of the Dakota bags with its bold yellow and exotic green, the brand sends the same celebratory energy to its presentation at the High Line during New York Fashion Week. The presentation witnesses the attendance of celebrities including Christina Ricci, Aoki Lee Simmons, Stephanie Hsu as well as our very own Christinna Kuan, Yaya Zahir and Shalma Ainaa.

We take a closer look at the details that offer a twist to the signature Kate Spade New York ethos. The narrative compiles the feeling of optimism and hope as one awaits for the first day of Spring. A textural affair, we love the play on materials and tactility on every surface — be it on the dresses, the bags, or the accessories. And yes, the Pantone ‘green’ is still evident throughout the collection.

Sequins reign supreme in this collection with a very laid-back Studio 54 feel. Look 7 takes you from day to night while the all-white Look 9 commands presence in the boardroom. There’s an underlying loungewear vibe that is profound in the latest collection as well — bringing to mind a “sportif” aesthetic that’s accented with clean lines and refined tailoring.

Kate Spade New York also injects a cool preppy chic with varsity codes into its Spring 2024 repertoire. The amalgamation of ideas results in a super fresh and youthful collection comprising a selection of cardigans, trenches, and jackets fit for all occasions. It goes from active on-the-go to sophisticated — promising versatility and range throughout the collection.

In this season, Kate Spade New York has also reintroduced its Noel print — an archival classic that is reimagined to give a bright new energy to the new year. Look 16 gives you a modern interpretation of the Noel print; so chic and modern to kick off the season!

Here are nine of the best looks from Kate Spade New York Spring 2024 collection.

(Featured image: Ryan Kobane/BFA.com / Looks: Kate Spade New York)