9 best looks: Kim Jones celebrates fifth anniversary with Dior Men’s Summer 2024

Kim Jones has presented his fifth collection for Dior, with the Men’s Summer 2024 collection marking his fifth year at the Maison.

What defines “new wave”? How does one even consider something the latest crucial chapter in an entity’s story? Is it through a drastic shift in aesthetics? Or a complete overhaul of one’s self identity? It might even boil down to rejuvenation or a contemporary homage to an integral component of a person or a brand’s history. For Kim Jones (Dior Men’s Artistic Director), it’s all about paying tribute to a plethora of Dior‘s eras and predecessors.

With the Dior Men’s Summer 2024 collection marking his five-year anniversary at the Maison, Kim Jones set off to instil the modern notion of the new wave into the spirit of Dior’s New Look. “All are connected through texture and technique alongside some of the Dior pop icons, particularly the cannage”, said Kim Jones about the collection. In fact, influences from Dior’s illustrious past are apparent from the reflective runway. They include Marc Bohan’s textures, Yves Saint Laurent’s silhouettes, Gianfranco Ferré’s embroideries and of course, Monsieur Dior’s cabochons.

Dior Men’s Summer 2024 is an intricate look (a deep dive, even) into the blur-ification of lines and expectations. The pieces spawned with looks that showcased modern-meets-tradition. What’s supposed to be described as masculine, now imbued with womenswear techniques — bridging the void, if you will. At the core of the collection and what truly encapsulated the entire ensemble was the French Maison’s majestic savoir faire.

It’s exactly through that we are excitedly introduced to Kim Jones’ fifth ever collection for Dior. It’s the coming together of haute couture tailleur with British tailoring ideas. Cannage, embroideries and tweeds appeared on quintessential features like cardigans and polos. The Dior Men’s Summer 2024 show also highlighted 1959’s necklines and volumes of tailoring by Yves Saint Laurent. This time, reinvented for present day, coats were created to sweep the floor — cleaning up “dropped jaws” along the way — and suits emerged on the runway more relaxed; apt for the season.

There’s also no ignoring the little details throughout the collection, with one example being the velvet flowers (or Ronghua) that replaced the cockade on beanies. The Dior Ateliers partnered with Ronghua experts in curating the best colours for the ensemble. In addition, it’s easy to spot some attention-grabbing accessories — from the rolled Sandwich bag in leather to Saddles in fluorescent hues.

While it’s definitely celebratory and fun, it’s difficult not to acknowledge the deep respect and appreciation for Dior’s magnificent tale that Kim Jones have injected into his creations. Fundamentally, you can’t start a “New Wave” without currents that have come before.

Here are nine best looks from the Dior Men’s Summer 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Dior)