9 best looks: Loewe Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 is an organic experience
Style
28 Jun 2022 03:00 PM

Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
Loewe Men’s runway collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season is nothing short of extraordinary — fusing the fabricated with the organic.

Creative Director Jonathan Anderson took Spanish fashion giant, Loewe, to a mind-expanding environment for the Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s collection. The entire show was a reproduction of the genuine and the digital, while displaying a clear tone that’s undeniably Loewe.

The highlight of the collection: plants grown on a series of garments and shoes — a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Paula Ulargui Escalona highlighting the idea that pieces become one with nature over time. To ensure runway-ready appearance, Loewe constructed a polytunnel on the outskirts of Paris to ensure regular watering and maintenance.

Juxtaposition runs through the veins and essence of the Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection; showcased through neutrals with bright colours. Pieces on the runway shout (or rather whisper) archetypal glory, with standardised yet renewed shapes. The collaboration with Paula Ulargui Escalaona resulted in chia plants and cat worts making coats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and running shoes (the Flow runner) their homes whereas leather coats are bundled with tech relics like a phone case and earphones.

Loewe’s latest ensemble also saw poetic staples from a waxed jacket to a parka and a shirt to a hoodie. Materiality of clothes-making is expanded through digital technology. Jonathan Anderson turned the Puzzle in a solid-colour version into a pair of shorts.

The Loewe Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s collection is nothing short of spectacular. Neutral pieces are given an organic pop on a runway that transcends and elevates what one thinks and feels of fashion — hence, creating a conversation. Eclectic ensembles meet house staples; taking fresh perspectives.

Here are the 9 best looks from the Loewe Men Spring/Summer 2023 runway:

(All images by Loewe)

Loewe Paris Fashion Week Jonathan Anderson Spring Summer 2023 Menswwear
Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
On the weekends, one can easily spot Ronn at the newest cafes and restaurant in town. When he's not out finessing the most delicious treats, he's probably dancing to the latest K-Pop hits or singing terribly at karaoke.
