9 best looks: Longchamp Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris

Longchamp’s ready-to-wear collection for Fall/Winter 2022 is both sporty and cocooning, with a collection inspired by a winter break in the Alps.

Complementary yet contrasting ambiances run through the DNA of Longchamp‘s Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the show in Paris, Creative Director Sophie Delafointaine took the winter break in the Alps as inspiration; a trait noticeable all throughout the ensemble, with Rendez-Vous Au Sommet as the theme.

Sporty and cocooning elements are apparent in the FW22 collection. Characteristics of the former can be seen with the bold orange, emerald green, and intense blue that form the group of vivid colours as well as technical fabrics such as nylon that crumples like the sound of crunching snow. Sophie Delafontaine incorporated these elements into reversible gilets, blousons, coats, and a mini-skirt.

Another crucial trait of the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2022 collection is camouflage — as seen on outerwear and on a fluid dress slit to the thigh. Slipped underneath the dress is a skinny-rib rollneck, considered among the seasons’s key pieces for layering.

The ready-to-wear collection also pays homage to French designer Charlotte Perriand’s ski resorts that were built in the 1960s. Plaid jackets with large pockets, and oversized, masculine suiting in hound’s-tooth check reflect warm colours and natural wood furniture. Leather pieces are integral to the Longchamp identity and this season features a zipped blouson in butter-soft black sheep leather, a shearling jacket that has its seams exposed, and a snug shearling-lined bomber in crinkled leather.

Looking for a new bag? The season’s centre of attention is the sleek and structured Box-Trot. Featuring the Longchamp horse and rider, the Box-Trot — in smooth calfskin and with gold-tone medallion clasp — can be worn across the body or just on the shoulder.

The Longchamp Fall/Winter 2022 collection paints a clear image of the Parisian spirit, including the brand’s key accessories such as baseball caps, bright scarves, colourful nylon gaiters, and feminine sling-backs.

Here are the 9 best looks from the show.

All images by Longchamp