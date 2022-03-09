9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s show

Straight from Paris Fashion Week, we take a look at 9 of the best looks from Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s show.

Set in the glorious grounds of the Musée d’Orsay, Louis Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week with another spectacular show for its Fall-Winter 2022 Women’s collection. Non-confirming and devoid of convention, the collection embarks on an essential, initiatory journey into a fleeting and decisive moment of innocence and insight — the beautiful volatility of adolescence.

Squid Game star, model and Louis Vuitton’s newest global ambassador Jung Ho-yeon opens the show with a reminiscing too-cool-for-school look. References from the 90s and 00s are apparent, as the pieces cascade in silhouettes that translate youthfulness. Once thought as the most contradicting decade for fashion now refined and elevated with plenty of joy to celebrate.

According to the Maison, “the collection is dedicated to youth in hopes that it can keep the unresolved poetry of adolescence like a flawless garment — in all its vivid romanticism, inspiring idealism, hope for the better future, for a better world, and its dreams of perfection”. In other words, a tiny touch of optimism doesn’t hurt.

In the collection, power dressing is also fronted for women from all walks of life. Commanding a strong presence, the Maison fronts impeccable tailoring that is paired with relaxed silhouettes as its statement pieces. And in a world where women are taking on bigger roles in society, Louis Vuitton is putting a lot of ties on its upcoming Fall-Winter ensembles — a role reversal in the fashion game.

From oversized jackets and baggy pants to thin shoulder straps and rugby shirts, here are the 9 best looks from the show.

All images courtesy of Louis Vuitton