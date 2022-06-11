9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Spin-Off Show in Bangkok

Straight from the Louis Vuitton Spin-Off Show in Bangkok, we take a look at never-before-seen looks from Virgil Abloh’s original collection for Men’s Fall/Winter 2022, exploring the theme of coming of age and the cyclical nature of creativity.

Virgil Abloh left a flame in the fashion world that may never be extinguished. At Paris Fashion Week 2022 earlier this year, Louis Vuitton unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection — the last Men’s Collection designed by the late artistic director. At the recent Spin-Off Show in Bangkok held just last week, Louis Vuitton brought to light nine previously unseen looks from Abloh’s original collection.

Abloh’s legacy at Louis Vuitton, apparent in its Fall/Winter collection, is found in arcs: the gripping narrative of coming of age, and the cycle of creativity as told through global perspectives. The looks unveiled at the recent Louis Vuitton Spin-Off Show draw on these ideas through circular motifs. The collection unfolds in a Dreamhouse², a reinterpretation of the Dreamhouse that first emerged in January this year. This time around, the Dreamhouse invites “a new squaring of existing ideas and imaginary spaces” — one that is carefully explored in the pieces worn on the runway.

In the collection, Abloh sought to evolve the human values with which we imbue our dress codes, and to use them as a tool to implement change beyond fashion. Driven by this purpose, the Dreamhouse conceived by Abloh for Fall/Winter 2022 (Collection 8) serves to play out in the tradition of the Hero’s Journey: the age-old story of the underdog who is tried and tested before emerging as a sensation in the eyes of his spectators.

Starting with ready-to-wear pieces featuring tapestry motifs and sceneries that pay homage to the ancestral town of Louis Vuitton, the collection dives headlong into the supernatural and spiritual, as seen through a childlike lens and include motifs like wizards, animals, cherubs, clouds and the Grim Reaper. Colours swing back and forth between heavenly and romantic shades of white, muted tones and vibrant palettes.

“Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” Abloh had once said. “I am here to be an inspiration to kids that were like me, are like me, that didn’t believe that design was for them. That starts and ends my design mission.”

In the accessories, angel wings make an appearance, constructed like kites in lace, tulle, cotton poplin and sheer fabrics with embroideries that pay tribute to childlike imagination of flying, as well as the notion of Heaven on Earth. Climbing bags in anthracite, grey and sky blue Taurillon leather are embellished with climbing holds, representing the idea of climbing into Heaven.

Here are the 9 best looks from the show.

All images from Louis Vuitton