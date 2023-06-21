9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 takes us into Pharrell Williams’ universe

On this edition of 9 Best Looks, we look at Louis Vuitton and its latest Men’s Spring Summer 2024 show — held in Paris.

“Clap along if you know what happiness is to you”. From the very first glance, it sure seemed like joy and merriment took centre stage at Pari’s symbolic Pont Neuf (also its oldest bridge). Bright lights lit up the bridge as models made their presence known throughout the runway donning eclectic yet meticulous ensembles from Pharrell William‘s debut collection. Since the announcement, fashion enthusiasts all around the world have anticipated for the very moment — the Creative Director’s inaugural showing for Louis Vuitton.

All eyes were on Pharrell Williams’ Men’s Spring Summer 2024 collection. Taking the Sun as inspiration for his first ever showcase, the ensemble was all about showing appreciation and unity. Similar to how the Creative Director has been a major inspiration in music for decades, he made the Sun the focal point with noticeable features throughout the collection such as accessories with glistening surface and the warm colour palette. Imbuing his own identity, you’ll find re-contextualised pieces like knitwear and tracksuits. Meanwhile, the Marque L. Vuitton Déposée logo is given new life from the Louis Vuitton archives alongside a new introduction — an homage to the Creative Director’s home state Virginia, the LVERS emblem. It’s the coming together of cross-cultural elements that really stood out, amplified by the Maison’s unparalleled savoir faire.

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 collection is anything but subtle. Instead, boldness is the name of the game. For example, Pharrell has unveiled Damoflage, the amalgamation of camouflage with Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier pattern. The pattern’s chessboard motif is also reinterpreted in many ways — from a version in 8-bit Atari by ET Artist to denim and tailoring in colourful Damier styles. Fashion, at its very core, is a reflection of the zeitgeist and the collection is a thrilling intertwining of ideas, notions and philosophies. If this is any indication of the continuous magic that Pharrell will bring, then one thing’s for sure: “we’re up all night to get lucky”.

Here are nine best looks from the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Louis Vuitton)