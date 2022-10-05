9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 supersizes on details

There’s no two zips to the story as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquiére brings forth a notoriously joyous collection, his take on maximalism and surrealism, with a whole lot of gusto for the latest Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Clock strikes upon the hour and the lights begin to shine at the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2023 show. To everyone’s delight, brand ambassador HoYeon Jung tears open the show in a voluminous crop top and pleated mini skirt characterised by a supersized LV zip, obvs. It is not everyday that satire is blended into luxury fashion in such a high-octane collection without crossing the kitsch line.

Trust us, there’s magic in every piece.

The collection is anchored on femininity where the visionary behind Louis Vuitton looks at it through emphasis, glorifying its complexity, detailing the unthinkable and putting its essence in the spotlight. It explores the values of proportions in clothe-making and celebrates more than just shapes and volumes. In the case of the LVSS23 show, more is definitely more.

At the start of the show, the pieces are slightly pared back with clean lines that allow the volume to speak for itself. Black and white, the pieces are nuanced with the simplest of details using the basic fundamentals of piping and pleats. Several looks later, the pieces blow up into a melange of textures, giant bows, and silhouettes — creating a multitude of visual interest.

Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2023 zooms in on the details in the fullest expression. The intrinsic elements of the Maison are reimagined into the narrative — maximalist much? Zoom into every detail (you won’t miss anything), from a lock, a label, a clasp, a corner piece of a trunk, a buckle, a zip and more. These are accented with a pulsating ‘monster-flower’ created by the artist Philippe Parent, the guest designer for the show’s scenography.

There’s also a certain restraint in the collection this time despite the flam-buoy-ance — a balance between hard and soft, power dressing and Gen-Z-do-not-care kind of vibe. Does the show give off a lasting impression — it certainly did and definitely creates conversations that will last through the season.

Here are 9 best looks from the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

(All images by Louis Vuitton)