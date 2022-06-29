9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 by Pret-a-Porter Homme

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection was created by the LV Studio Pret-a-Porter Homme.

Virgil Abloh‘s creatorship lives on after eight seasons of artistic direction at Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton‘s latest menswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Paris — conceived by the Louis Vuitton Pret-a-Porter Homme — is an ode to French romanticism.

On the runway at Carré du Louvre, models strut on a huge yellow race track made by PlayLab Inc. The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 ensemble was an eccentric showcase — from tapestries and prints inspired by impressionist paintings to depictions of thistles making appearances on embroideries and fabric weaves.

Leather tailoring and bags are moulded by whimsy and fairy tale elements while pieces are upcycled by recycling material from overstock, from recycled ideas, and through reiteration from previous storylines. Think about what you know about the signature Louis Vuitton aesthetics then take that vision up several notches. The ready-to-wear is a full body experience from aprons in bonded monogram canvas to denim in rainbow monogram jacquard and from a formal suit adorned with origami leather paper planes to 1990s skate communities-inspired workwear silhouettes.

Need to add a new pair of shoes to the collection? The good news is that the Maison has added a supersized sneaker to the portfolio — Le Boyhood. Other footwear seen on the runway include LV Baroque Loafer, LV Sabot clogs, LV Midnight 2.0 boots, and LV Trainer II. Accessories and bags at the Spring/Summer show in Paris weren’t after-thoughts, either; with a runway showcasing a colossal display, including Playdough Monogram bags painted in the LV emblem, a monogram briefcase with carved-in marble, Flower Field bags, beanies made from glass beads, and leather gloves with embossed molures.

Here are nine best looks from the show:

(All images by Louis Vuitton)