9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 introduces new shapes and structures

Louis Vuitton womenswear Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière is redefining eighties kitsch with new silhouettes and structures — offering lightness and playfulness with a side of rebelliousness.

Day-to-day wear has never looked this good. Nicolas Ghesquière has all guns blazing — presenting the latest Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 collection at the construction site of the new Louis Vuitton space in Champs-Élysées. The mise en scène is entirely orange, a true contrast to the likes of museums and glorious palaces.

To say the least, Ghesquière’s Spring/Summer 2024 show is transportive — innately in the spirit of voyage that the Maison is evidently fond of in all of its narratives. In the beginning, the first few looks invite you to venture into a new place. There is a sense of lightness and fantasy through the soft billowing silhouettes, especially the long flowing skirts comprising two distinct mixes of motifs and charmeuse. The intentional layering of black over white, plaids over stripes, as well as dark over light veers to a playful sensibilities.

The show is beyond ordinary, reminding the audience of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’. The corseted structure on Look 8 offers that hard and soft balance that significant to Ghesquière’s style. The shapes are evidently his, coming to life especially in Look 16 to Look 19 with an oversized structure on the top over a mini skirt. The play on proportions introduces that element of fun to the repertoire. When it comes to accessories, the Maison teases with the widest range of arm candies — from mini silhouettes to a large four-sided folded bag (Look 37).

What stands out is the ultra-gloss on Look 24 and Look 25. A simply relaxed look elevated, This is a delicious caramelised dream that’s both stunning and alluring. While the styling on Look 29 truly brings us back to the 80s rebel era, Ghesquière throws in a couple of new codes into the equation. From the hip-slung leather belt to the high-waisted pinstripe pants with suspenders (Look 34 & 35), there’s so much to appreciate throughout the show.

Above all, the exaggerated shoulders are definitely something to be talked about. The creative director also includes jewellery in the last few looks to further emphasise that eighties kitsch.

Here are nine of the best looks from Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

All images from Louis Vuitton