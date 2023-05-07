9 best looks: Louis Vuitton Women’s Prefall 2023 show in Seoul is magical

Nicolas Ghesquiere presented Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Prefall 2023 collection at Seoul’s iconic Jamsugyo Bridge.

Louis Vuitton recently showcased its Prefall 2023 womenswear collection — bringing the Maison’s presentation all the way to South Korea. Models strut across Jamsugyo Bridge, one of the city of Seoul’s most prominent landmarks. The show, in line with Louis Vuitton’s travelling DNA, was a spectacle both on and off the runway. Squid Game‘s director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, helped add magic to the occasion with a bizarre showcase of illusions filled with water and light.

For Louis Vuitton Women’s Prefall 2023, Nicolas Ghesquiere presented an ensemble comprising elevated essentials. It’s all about putting savoir faire on the pedestal. Silhouettes range from flowy dresses to body-hugging pieces whereas the colours allude to the Maison‘s classics. The collection comprises everything from monogrammed pieces to minimal creations; wearable and functional designs for an array of occasions. Bags take on a variety of contemporary forms — such as a neutral-coloured Petite Malle and a vivid red Alma.

Of course, with any Louis Vuitton show, there’s the star-studded guest list. For Women’s Prefall 2023 in Seoul, attendees came from all across the globe. They include the likes of Scha Alyahya, Hyein of NewJeans, Yuta of NCT 127, Mingyu of Seventeen, Felix of Stray Kids, Bae Doona, Alicia Vikander, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Gong Jun, Sunmi, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Seo Hyung, Koki, Taeyeon and more.

Here are nine best looks from the Louis Vuitton Women’s Prefall 2023 show.

(All photos provided by Louis Vuitton)