9 best looks: Michael Kors Fall Winter 2023 introduces Urban Bohemia

Michael Kors presents his Fall Winter 2023 collection, paying homage to the women who have inspired him and his craft.

Since its inception in 1981, Michael Kors has been a trailblazer at the forefront of American fashion. The brand has crafted such an iconic name for itself throughout its illustrious history. Now, more than 40 years later, its legacy continues (brighter than ever, dare we say). The latest Michael Kors Fall Winter 2023 show during New York Fashion Week is a prime example of that veery notion.

The show, which took place at midnight in the West Village, is themed Urban Bohemia. The ensemble is inspired by timeless glamour, designs and looks that stand the test of time. Shorts, skirts, and leggy dresses are put together with capes and long coats to highlight proportions. Also spotted on the runway are jumpsuits — glamorous and chic. The Michael Kors Fall Winter 2023 presentation introduced a myriad of hues; from forest and merlot in monochrome to chestnut, chocolate, and graphite.

The special occasion was accompanied by the presence of stars such as Malaysia’s very own Christina Kuan as well as Anna Wintour, Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes, Gloria Steinem, Mindy Kaling, Lea Michelle, and Ellen Pompeo. On the runway, supermodels like Adut Akech, Irina Shayk, Amber Valetta, and Victoria Ceretti embodied and personified the looks with flair and prowess.

“For this Collection, I was really thinking about the things that influenced me when I was coming of age in the ’70s. The women who influenced me, the neighbourhood that influenced me, and the combination of of big city glamour and Bohemia that I found in Greenwich Village at that time,” says Michael Kors, on the Fall Winter 2023 collection.

Like the boots that come in abundance throughout the presentation, Michael Kors’ grounded connection to the location is crystal clear. Sleek silhouettes and minimal tones allude to the idea of, once again, timeless glamour — ensembles that will translate impeccably for generations to come.

Here are 9 best looks from Michael Kors Fall Winter 2023.

