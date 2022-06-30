9 best looks: Moschino Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection unravels in pop-bright colours

We take a look at nine most memorable looks from the Moschino Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection, which paid homage to the late artist Tony Viramontes.

In a mesh of realism, grit and camp, Moschino unveils the Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection with just the right degree of pomp. Guided by the legacy of the late iconoclast and artist Tony Viramontes, Moschino draws inspiration for its menswear collection from Viramontes’ use of bold aesthetics, which cleverly balanced free form and commercial appeal with masterful subversion.

From Viramontes’ striking squiggles to expressive strokes, the signature Moschino shapes are tinged in bright yet delicate colours, and play with length and height. Among the pieces you’ll find long pants and short shorts, pleated skirts and sarongs, tapered pants and roomier trousers. Tailoring also takes centre stage as the collection unveils an array of bold blazers, striking suits and topcoats detailed in polychrome.

Moschino’s menswear for the Spring/Summer 2023 is nothing short of sensational. On top of adopting Viramontes’ iconoclastic approach to fashion in this collection, Moschino once again embraces his subversive methods by proving that ‘formalwear’ isn’t just within the purview of tradition — mixing and matching is a recurring motif throughout the collection, as sportcoats are styled with shorts or combat boots to give it a modern flair.

The creativity and essence of Viramontes’ iconic oeuvre shines through nearly every piece within the collection. His bizarre yet timeless sense of style has lived on over the years and has been attuned to various forms of media — from album art for the likes of Janet Jackson and Donna Summer to illustrations for Vogue and Marie Claire. One can simply tell a ‘Viramontes work’ from its vibrant and playful designs, and it is evident that Moschino’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection does well to honour the late artist.

Here are the best 9 looks from Moschino Menswear Spring/Summer 2023.

(All images by Moschino)