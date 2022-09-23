9 best looks: Moschino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan

Moschino showcased its latest Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan, with looks (and floats) inspired by the pool and positivity.

How does one stay optimistic in the face of what’s happening around us? Well, if you’re Jeremy Scott, it’s by holding space for joy through the Moschino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The creative director, in an ode to staying positive and hopeful, presented his latest showcase at Palazzo Del Ghiaccio.

The Moschino runway, filled with ample light-at-the-end-of-tunnel attitude, saw the brand’s signature practice. Some pieces are layered with double entendre and wit while the rest alluded the concept of illusion versus reality. Jeremy Scott’s Moschino Spring 2023 Donna featured daytime looks with faux-blow up hearts on jackets, sporty dresses, and functional skirts.

From graphic-impact evening wear and suiting to accessories, the Moschino Spring/Summer 2023 show was an uplifting fashion soiree. Fun yet intricately stylish looks like a bright yellow shoulder-strap cocktail dress, a noir jacket plus trouser suit, a pink blazer and skirt set, a blow up-collar classic jacket with a midi-skirt, as well as a patterned column dress were all accompanied by pool toys, life rafts, and life preservers (moving on from the American diner last season).

The Italian fashion giant isn’t one to keep things monotonous; as apparent with the use of a flotation device, floaties, and pool raft stole. Jeremy Scott isn’t one to shy away from eccentricity and it shows; especially with the mischievous utilisation of inflatable dolphins that were styled alongside a petal pink Grecian frock. The pool-inspired ensemble is fun, uplifting, brimming with upbeat energy, and as usual, a forward-looking addition to the echelon of Jeremy Scott and Moschino’s (already) illustrious history.

Many notable personalities attended Moschino’s star-studded Spring/Summer 2023 presentation — including Malaysia’s very own Christinna Kuan, Heidi Klum, Heart Evangelista, J Balvin, Quynh Anh Shyn, Chiara Ferragni, Alessandra Ambrosio, Michele Morrone, Molly Chiang, Marc Forne, and Anna Della Russo.

Here are 9 best looks we can’t get enough of from the Moschino SS23 show.

(Images by Moschino/Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com/Imaxtree)