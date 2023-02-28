9 best looks: Onitsuka Tiger Fall Winter 2023 takes the art of layering up a notch

Onitsuka Tiger and Andrea Pompilio present an energetic Fall Winter 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week.

From the very beginning of the brand’s history, Onitsuka Tiger has been a purveyor of the fusion between classic and contemporary. Japanese heritage is an integral aspect of its identity and that’s something that can be seen even up to this day. With its latest Fall Winter 2023, creative director Andrea Pompilio is forging ahead — integrating his own personal creative flair with Onitsuka Tiger’s innate codes.

Riding high on a fantastic showing of its Spring Summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week last October, it’s only natural that Pompilio would want to return with a dynamic bang. Sporty silhouettes and monochromatic hues dominate the runway held in Milan’s Via Maiocchi, 5/7. A tinge of vivid pumpkin orange put a brief pause to the symphony of minimalist palettes comprising beige, grey, and black.

Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn Winter 2023 presentation — themed “Urban Layering” — is a nod to the Japanese tradition of dressing in layers. Models appear donning well-executed tailoring, both flowing and oversized. Cozy melton is utilised to create tailored coats while needle-punched crafted faux fur makes up oversized coats. The collection also sees a collaboration with fellow Japanese house, Zanter, on the inclusion of high-quality down for the mega anoraks. Further examples of layering can be seen with quilted shorts, boxer shorts, mohair-touch turtlenecks, and more.

The Onitsuka Tiger showcase saw many familiar faces in attendance, including Malaysia’s very own Jane Chuck, Christinna Kuan, and Alvin Chong as well as LSA Digital Cover star Glenn Yong. Other notable personalities include Gulf Kanawut, Heart Evangelista, Alyssa Daguise, Genki Iwahashi, Camille Co, Jung Il Woo, Mae Tan, LA Aguinaldo, Rashmika Mandanna, and Quynh Anh Shyn.

Here are the nine best looks from Onitsuka Tiger Fall Winter 2023 show.

(All images provided by Onitsuka Tiger)