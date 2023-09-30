9 best looks: Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2024 is a vivid union of innovation and heritage

Italian Creative Director Andrea Pompilio showcased his Spring Summer 2024 collection for Onitsuka Tiger during Milan Fashion Week.

When innovation, heritage and sports converge, you get Onitsuka Tiger. And that notion was evident once again at the Spring Summer 2024 show. For the occasion, Creative Director Andrea Pompilio presented the Yellow Collection dubbed “Personal Layered”. The art of stacking one piece of clothing over another is an art the brand has mastered — and the Spring Summer 2024 collection is another proof. A signature of the fashion house, the ensemble featured margins, cutouts, gathers and asymmetries. Silhouettes appeared on the runway flowing with life and exuding aesthetics apt for the contemporary epoch.

The Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2024 collection centred around the Tiger Yellow, alongside shades of sage green, cement grey and black. Floral motifs (a partnership with nowartt, a textile graphic brand from Japan) were also present on dresses, shorts and more. On the runway, models wore everything from canvas Bermuda shorts and side slit-fitted tank tops to yellow oversized nylon shopping bag and rib knitted jumpers. Andrea Pompilio’s eclectic vision for the House is clear; streamlined and minimal yet so characterised by technical attributes. Let’s just say that we’re so here for it.

Here are nine best looks from the Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2024 show.

(All photos provided by Onitsuka Tiger)