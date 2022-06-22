facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 9 best looks: Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection
9 best looks: Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection
Style
22 Jun 2022 09:00 AM

9 best looks: Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection

Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
9 best looks: Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection
Style
9 best looks: Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection

Prada recently showed its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection in Fondazione Prada. Here are our favourite picks.

For the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented an ensemble that includes shirts, denim, leather, overcoats, sweaters, and suits. Reinventing known garments through context, individual garments are brought together to to create unusual combinations. Prada’s latest collection is a showcase of recognisable and archetypal pieces — contributing to the idea that, at the core of it all, fashion is a practice that involves both creation and curation.

From the pairing of checked patterns with leather shorts to silhouettes pulled close to the body, the inspiration for this season’s menswear collection is the expression of choice. The brand‘s refinement process is also noticeable through a sequence of tailored black suits while the removal of collars on shirts and coats point results of reduction.

The show decor at the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear runway is said to encapsulate the concept of intimacy. Executed in raw-edged paper, the set shows a massive mocked-up house.

Here are nine best looks from Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear.

(All images by Prada)

Prada Raf Simons Miuccia Prada Prada Menswear Spring Summer 2023
You might also like ...
Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
On the weekends, one can easily spot Ronn at the newest cafes and restaurant in town. When he's not out finessing the most delicious treats, he's probably dancing to the latest K-Pop hits or singing terribly at karaoke.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.