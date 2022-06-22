9 best looks: Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection

Prada recently showed its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection in Fondazione Prada. Here are our favourite picks.

For the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear collection, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented an ensemble that includes shirts, denim, leather, overcoats, sweaters, and suits. Reinventing known garments through context, individual garments are brought together to to create unusual combinations. Prada’s latest collection is a showcase of recognisable and archetypal pieces — contributing to the idea that, at the core of it all, fashion is a practice that involves both creation and curation.

From the pairing of checked patterns with leather shorts to silhouettes pulled close to the body, the inspiration for this season’s menswear collection is the expression of choice. The brand‘s refinement process is also noticeable through a sequence of tailored black suits while the removal of collars on shirts and coats point results of reduction.

The show decor at the Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear runway is said to encapsulate the concept of intimacy. Executed in raw-edged paper, the set shows a massive mocked-up house.

Here are nine best looks from Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear.

(All images by Prada)