9 best looks: Prada Spring Summer 2023 Womenswear show

There’s perfection in the imperfections as Prada brings out a repertoire of international pieces with a touch of crude.

A conversation of realities between co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons traverses reflections, refractions and observations in the world today. The latest Prada Spring/Summer 2023 women’s collection discovers an interrelationship between the raw and the sensual. Duality is celebrated as an emulsification of contrasts, shifting between different visions and separate realities — almost like a multiverse, somewhat.

The staging is simple — described as a black paper panopticon. In the same narrative, the womenswear collection reflects the spirit of the International Style through and through — stripped of embellishments with a ‘less is more’ ethos. A paper-based fabric is used for a series of dresses, torn against the body, intimate and impulsive. Perhaps one could also describe the collection as a celebration of imperfections, where details are accented with a touch of crude and a sense of rawness that evokes fragility.

Day and evening silhouettes cross-pollinate, shifting from opera coats to leather jackets to a culmination of loungewear with outerwear. The notion of Prada uniform, in bodysuits of poplin shirting in industrial colour, denotes a minimalised reality. Accessories proposed an antique nappa, surfaces patinated, pressed and wrinkled (in all ways imagined), used to reinterpret archetypal and classic Prada handbag silhouettes. These polarities between minimalism and decoration, occasion and everyday, set the dichotomies that are both explored and embraced in the collection. It blurs the distinct realities as Prada spells non-conformism on its latest repertoire.

Here are the 9 best looks we are obsessed about from Prada SS23 Womenswear fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.

All images from Prada