facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 9 best looks: Prada Spring Summer 2023 Womenswear show
9 best looks: Prada Spring Summer 2023 Womenswear show
Style
23 Sep 2022 11:55 AM

9 best looks: Prada Spring Summer 2023 Womenswear show

Martin Teo
Editor

There’s perfection in the imperfections as Prada brings out a repertoire of international pieces with a touch of crude. 

A conversation of realities between co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons traverses reflections, refractions and observations in the world today. The latest Prada Spring/Summer 2023 women’s collection discovers an interrelationship between the raw and the sensual. Duality is celebrated as an emulsification of contrasts, shifting between different visions and separate realities — almost like a multiverse, somewhat. 

The staging is simple — described as a black paper panopticon. In the same narrative, the womenswear collection reflects the spirit of the International Style through and through — stripped of embellishments with a ‘less is more’ ethos. A paper-based fabric is used for a series of dresses, torn against the body, intimate and impulsive. Perhaps one could also describe the collection as a celebration of imperfections, where details are accented with a touch of crude and a sense of rawness that evokes fragility. 

Day and evening silhouettes cross-pollinate, shifting from opera coats to leather jackets to a culmination of loungewear with outerwear. The notion of Prada uniform, in bodysuits of poplin shirting in industrial colour, denotes a minimalised reality. Accessories proposed an antique nappa, surfaces patinated, pressed and wrinkled (in all ways imagined), used to reinterpret archetypal and classic Prada handbag silhouettes. These polarities between minimalism and decoration, occasion and everyday, set the dichotomies that are both explored and embraced in the collection. It blurs the distinct realities as Prada spells non-conformism on its latest repertoire. 

Here are the 9 best looks we are obsessed about from Prada SS23 Womenswear fashion show at Milan Fashion Week. 

All images from Prada

Prada Milan Fashion Week Spring Summer 2023 SS23 Prada SS23
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
Dining Living Style
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.