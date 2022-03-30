9 best looks: Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 collection

Straight from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, we take a look at nine of the best looks from the set.

Set inside a contemporary New York residence within The Museum of Modern Art, Ralph Lauren debuts the Fall/Winter 2022 Collection set against sleek architecture, sculptural design, beautiful objects d’art, and breathtaking views of the city skyline.

According to Ralph Lauren, “the Fall/Winter 2022 Collection is a celebration of the timeless style of black and white emboldened in the sleek lines of tailored silhouettes for both men and women. As we come back together, I wanted to share it in an intimate environment within the iconic beauty of The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.”

Bold and refined, the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 Collection exhibits a colour palette of black and white, punctuated by pops of red for a touch of romance. Ralph Lauren celebrates the charm of personal style through this season of Women’s Collection and Men’s Purple Label, where details become the truest form of self-expression.

The Women’s Collection takes the modern woman from day to evening with ease. Menswear-inspired patterns such as pinstripes, houndstooth, and tartan plaids are paired back to hyper-feminine tops, capturing the juxtaposition that Ralph Lauren is so well known for. Eveningwear is prominent throughout and reflects an enduring elegance that depicts the sophistication of Ralph Lauren’s most beloved city. From elevated sportswear to the enduring elegance of eveningwear, the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 Collection features sleek lines, structured tailoring and eccentric glamour.

Here are 9 best looks from the debut show.