9 best looks: Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2024 lets purity take the spotlight in Paris

Since his appointment as Saint Laurent’s Creative Director in 2016, Anthony Vaccarello has managed to continuously fuse the Maison’s influential DNA with his own. Seven years later, the Saint Laurent of present day is in a league of its own. The recent Spring Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week is a lucid example.

For Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2024, the Belgian designer decided to take things down several notches — allowing the basics to take the spotlight. And with the Eiffel Tower as your backdrop, a minimalist approach is all you need. The Spring Summer 2024 womenswear collection takes inspiration from the Maison’s archives, paving the way to silhouettes that appear looser. Sophisticated and chic in more ways than one, the ensemble’s palette ranged from chalk and maroon to olive.

Necklines are slung rather lowly on satin dresses while sheer tops coincide harmoniously with utilitarian outerwear. Sleek accessories such as black gloves add to the overall allure — upping the elegance factor. There’s a certain ease on the runway. A modern liberty, if you will. The Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2024 collection isn’t one for the flashy theatrics and instead lets purity take first place on the podium.

(All photos provided by Saint Laurent)