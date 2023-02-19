9 best looks: Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 is an invitation to the realm of confidence

Tory Burch, with its latest Fall Winter showcase in New York, urges everyone to see the allure and charm in the unconventional.

With the Hellenistic sculpture of Venus de Milo at full projection before the commencement of the Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 show, one thing is clear. Imperfection and lasting power are at the core of the collection — one that highlights all things confident and the tenacity to be oneself. Such is the case with Tory Burch’s latest presentation during New York Fashion Week. Held at 51 Chambers Street, the showcase is all about ditching the conventional in the optimistic hopes of conceiving new standards; challenging all sorts of perceptions and expectations along the way.

“This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. Women aren’t interested in rules, and every piece is designed to be endlessly mixed, layered, and individualised,” says Tory Burch. That exact sentiment is revealed with full force on the runway via modern silhouettes and contemporary fabrications.

From curve-hugging to relaxed, Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 unveils shapes meant for occasions. Day and night. Examples include lingerie-inspired lace-inset camisoles, slouching trousers, and purposely off-centred pleated skirts. Tory Burch’s goal of going against the “grain” is further enforced through the likes of unrestricted showing of pre-rumpled sleeves on cosy sweaters as well as safety pins.

Models rocked a variety of colours, with a lively palette ranging from black and blush to peridot and cherry. These intriguing hues took over the runway and the pieces, crafted in both matte and glossy materials. In fact, for Fall Winter 2023, Tory Burch seems to have injected a little game of “Opposites Attract” throughout the collection — with contrasting fabrics taking centre stage. Take the stretchable and bouncy linen skirt for instance.

Oh, who can forget about the bags and the shoes? Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 uncovered unfamiliar shapes and reinterpretations of previously introduced bags, such as Marshmallow, Double Ts-wrapped mini bags, as well as pumps — evergreen yet created with an illusion of being rather flawed. Once again, taking the collection back to the ethos of being confident through all trials and tribulations.

The star quality isn’t just seen on the catwalk but in the star-studded crowd as well. It wouldn’t be a Tory Burch show without a list of notable personalities in attendance. This time, they included the likes of Eun Bin Park, Claire Foy, Ashley Graham, Suki Waterhouse, Naomi Watanabe, Lana Condor, Lori Harvey, and Maddie Ziegler.

Here are 9 best looks from Tory Burch Fall Winter 2023 show.

(Images provided by Tory Burch)