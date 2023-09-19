9 best looks: Tory Burch Spring Summer 2024 is an invitation into the clouds of fashion lightness

Tory Burch presented her latest Spring Summer 2024 collection in New York, taking on the airy theme of lightness.

For New York Fashion Week, Tory Burch said hello to optimism, lightness and effortless styles. Held at the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, the Tory Burch Spring Summer 2024 show was a cleverly executed presentation of aerodynamic finesse. In the words of the famed designer herself, the collection “is defined by modular tailoring, feather-weight materials, and dynamic layers that build structure and volume without bulk”.

A palette of beige, gray, black and emerald while the monochromatic looks are jolted lemon and carnation hues. For the Spring Summer 2024 collection, Tory Burch introduced graceful silhouettes characterised by the little details. Think pared down shapes that celebrate the natural form such as twisted skirts, draped dresses, tunics and curved blazers. Wired knits, instead of being restrictive, are created to be styled in variations.

To further heighten the story of etherealness, the house sought materials that are sleek yet agile. The unconventional shapes for the U-neck minidress and anorak were concocted via the technique of heat-pressing. Whether it’s shimmery jersey tailoring and bonded neoprene or stretch crepe and nylon taffeta, the choice of fabrications allude to Tory Burch’s prowess and long-standing experience.

Music curated by Wladimir Schall soared in the background as models strutted down the runway in some of the ensemble’s most eye-catching accessories. For Spring Summer 2024, Tory Burch unveiled a minaudière model of the Fleming handbag while more options for surface treatments are now available for the Deville bag. On the other hand, aerodynamic race cars were the inspiration for the gold and silver cuffs and earrings paired with the looks. A standout if you ask us? The cow necklaces and earrings, for obvious reasons. They get the conversation moo-ving, after all.

Here are nine best looks from the Tory Burch Spring Summer 2024 show.

(Photos provided by Tory Burch)