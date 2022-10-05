9 best looks: Valentino Spring Summer 2023 is Pierpaolo Piccioli’s take on minimalism

Valentino presented its Spring Summer 2023 collection by Pierpaolo Piccioli during Paris Fashion Week — starring logos and loose silhouettes.

Going with the theme #UnboxingValentino, the Valentino Spring Summer 2023 show is all about taking deeper, intricate looks at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s eye for creative expression. Accompanied by music curated by the legendary Erykah Badu, Valentino’s all-new show for Paris Fashion Week is an extravagant glimpse into what it means to be comfortable yet always fashionable.

Valentino’s Spring Summer 2023 is a logo galore and Pierpaolo Piccioli ensures that the glamour in the looks isn’t an after thought. Loose silhouettes are imbued on sparkly gowns, light capes, and little bags whereas logos on models’ faces brought the show-stopping factor — with makeup execution done by Pat McGrath and team.

The neon pink hue that Valentino has come to be known for in recent times might not be a heavy staple at the Valentino Spring Summer 2023 show but the ensemble showcases Piccioli’s mastery in terms of understanding the desires and needs of the fashion-forward crowd seeking the most prestigious pieces out there.

No Valentino show would be complete without a star-studded attendance and the Spring Summer 2023 showcase is no different. Guests include the likes of Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Christine Quinn, Ashley Park, Dove Cameron, Lori Harvey, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Here are nine best looks from the Valentino Spring Summer 2023 show:

(Images by Valentino)