9 best looks: Versace Men Spring/Summer 2023 in the eyes of Donatella
Style
21 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

9 best looks: Versace Men Spring/Summer 2023 in the eyes of Donatella

Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
Style
Versace Men’s collection for Spring/Summer 2023 combines the brand’s DNA with modern elements — from oversized silhouettes to bright colours.

Donatella Versace’s first Versace Men’s runway in three years saw a collection filled with unexpected juxtapositions. Held in Milan, the Versace Men Spring/Summer 2023 show was a showcase blending classicism and pop-art with fun yet formal ensembles.

Youthful energy and optimism are reflected on the runway, displayed on sons of Versace runway icons such as Carla Bruni, Angela Lindvall, Andre van Noord, Mark Vanderloo, Megan Douglas, and Helena Christensen. Unmistakable Versace allure can be seen on both oversized silhouettes and body-tight tops.

The Versace Men Spring/Summer 2023 collection also highlights signature Versace diamond slashes through pants, cut-away details across fitted tops, and leather-look styles created in eco-sustainable latex. This season, the collection comprises suiting in bi-colour stripes and neon and metallic jackets. Colours like off-white, blue, and orange are also major characteristics on the runway. Presented in a new re-edition is a Versace hobo bag — La Medusa Hobo Repeat. The bag comes in a XL size, and can be wrapped around the shoulder.

Here are nine best looks from Versace Men Spring/Summer 2023.

(All images by Versace)

Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
On the weekends, one can easily spot Ronn at the newest cafes and restaurant in town. When he's not out finessing the most delicious treats, he's probably dancing to the latest K-Pop hits or singing terribly at karaoke.
