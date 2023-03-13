9 best looks: Versace presents Fall Winter 2023 in Los Angeles

Donatella Versace brings her legendary design ethos to Los Angeles for Versace’s Fall Winter 2023 collection.

Just days before the 95th Academy Awards, another monumental event happened at the Pacific Design Center not too far away from Dolby Theatre. It’s Los Angeles, and naturally, the stars descended upon the Versace Fall Winter 2023 show. Everyone from Elton John, Cher, and Miley Cyrus to Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, and Paris Hilton were in attendance. Celebrities came from all over the world for the affair, including Ke Huy Quan, Jaylerr, Jeff Satur, T.O.P, Molly Chiang, Lee Byung Hun, Simone Ashley, Lucien Laviscount, Park Ji Hoo, and Chris Lee.

Star-studded as it was, one thing’s for sure — the glitz and the glamour were reflected on the runway too. Guests were seated with the hills of Los Angeles as the backdrop, while the Sun gradually set (the sky was a beautiful amber at one point) as every look was excitingly revealed. The Versace Fall Winter 2023 show by the incomparable Donatella Versace is an impeccable tribute to the House’s knack for craftsmanship. Of course, the collection is inspired by Hollywood itself; from the attitude to the energy. The entire presentation felt like a mystical entity, pulling in viewers like a beautifully crafted magnet into a world where dreams are made of.

Models, including the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, made their respective downs along the runway donning an abundance of colours and materials. Hues from Pink and Turquoise to Grey and Chocolate were spotted, as well as the classic Versace black. Silk devoré appeared with crocodile motif while silk duchesse came united with bouclé wool. Pieces like coats with faux fur and structured dresses pointed to Versace’s audacity to step out of the conventional.

For Versace Fall Winter 2023, Donatella Versace uncovered a total of 78 looks, both menswear and womenswear. Accessories such as the Repeat bag, La Medusa, and the Medusa Case can be seen. (Writer’s note: adding the Medusa Case straight to cart). The show, in general, is a bizarre yet dazzling reminder of the creative grandeur that the maestro Donatella Versace possesses. But, in all honesty, who can ever forget?

Here are the nine best looks from Versace Fall Winter 2023 show.

(All photos by Versace)