Style > Fashion > 9 best looks: Versace Spring Summer 2023 is a reflection of the Dark Gothic Goddess
9 best looks: Versace Spring Summer 2023 is a reflection of the Dark Gothic Goddess
Style
27 Sep 2022 12:30 PM

9 best looks: Versace Spring Summer 2023 is a reflection of the Dark Gothic Goddess

Ronn Tan

Donatella Versace presented her latest Versace Spring Summer 2023 collection in Milan. Here’s all the powerful and stylish fashion deets.

For Versace’s newest Spring Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace pays homage to the Dark Gothic Goddess. Dispersed with utter fervour throughout the collection are black and purple; the colours making their presence known in both high-glamour and hard-edged looks.

Reflecting strong liberated women, the Versace Spring Summer 2023 ensemble features tops and dresses with singular slashes, leather pieces such as pants and jackets with fringing elements, as well as the rebellious pairing of cascading chiffon dresses with jackets. In addition, Versace’s take on clashing forms continues in the form of silhouette-enhancing dresses that are completed with metallic jerseys, and delicate lace with metal studs. For Versace herself, it’s all about being confident and possessing the right attitude to mix and match.

As for bags, Versace has imbued stud, leather fringe, and mirror material finishes on bags in the La Medusa Line — including a re-edition hobo bag style unveiled for Resort 2023, La Medusa Repeat. Guests on the runway also spotted new glossy green and purple colours on the Greca Goddess bag.

Notable guests in attendance included the likes of Ashley Graham, Caro Daur, Christine Quinn, Heart Evangelista, Nicky Hilton, Lily James, Normani, and Vanessa Hudgens; a lineup reflective of the collection’s powerful theme. 2000s It-Girl Paris Hilton even walked the runway — and that’s rather iconic.

Here are nine best looks from the Versace Spring Summer 2023 show.

(All images by Versace)

Fashion Versace Milan Fashion Week Donatella Versace SS23

Ronn Tan

