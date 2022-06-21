9 best looks: Zegna Summer 2023 Runway show in Oasi Zegna

Zegna’s Summer 2023 collection explores modern menswear with a runway show more than 100 kilometres outside Milan.

Artistic Director, Trivero-born Alessandro Sartori’s Summer 2023 Runway collection for Zegna is all about redefining contemporary dressing. This season, Alessandro Sartori is making a point by drawing inspiration directly from where it all began — Oasi Zegna. Located in Trivero (over 100 kilometres outside Milan), Oasi Zegna (an ecosystem created by Ermenegildo Zegna) is often described as the heart of the Italian brand.

For the Summer 2023 collection, Alessandro Sartori showcased his atypical take on tailoring; morphing finesse and precision into workwear and activewear. Instantly recognisable ensembles on the runway include kimono-cut jackets, impalpable coats, and tailored blazers without collars.

The Summer 2023 collection saw Alessandro Sartori utilise a multitude of colours and materials to encapsulate the idea of lightness. Materials spotted on the runway include rubberised leather, wools, terry, lacquered nappa, meshes, nylon, and technical silk. As for colours, the collection is a smorgasbord of colours from dusty rose and mocha to powder white and vicuña.

Another highlight from the Zegna Summer 2023 collection is a new triple stitch sneaker — an iconic Zegna signature designed by Alessandro Sartori with footwear innovator, Daniel Bailey. Finishing the looks this collection are wraparound glasses, soled loafers, and roomy bags.

Here are nine best looks from Zegna Summer 2023.

(All images by Filippo Fior/Zegna)