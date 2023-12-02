Add a little glitz to your party ensemble with these festive-approved party bags

With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s high time to take a look at some of the best, festive-ready holiday party bag collections debuting in 2023.
There is, quite literally, a handbag to suit every occasion. Just ask any fashion-savvy trendsetter worth his or her salt, and they will be able to make a case for that being true. After all, with luxury handbags now sporting all manner of designs, sizes, and finishes, there’s bound to be one (or many) that would work with every expression of personal style fathomable.
This is no different come the holidays, as labels make a point of introducing a fresh fleet of looks that are truly apropos for festive joy. Take American leather goods company Coach for example, whose Shine collection easily catches the glimmer of desire in each well-placed sequin, or Bottega Veneta’s deliciously opulent high-gloss Sardines in silver or gold that demand to be held and appreciated in the hand.
If you’ve yet to get started on planning for your holiday wardrobe ahead of the soirees, grand galas, and festive dinners that are typical of this time of the year, then we’ve got more than a few options that you may want to keep on your radar where holiday party bag designs are concerned.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Coach Shine Star Bag
- Miu Miu Wander Crystal Mini Bag
- Prada Cleo Satin Bag with Crystals
- Bottega Veneta Sardine in Metallic Patent Leather
- Balenciaga Hourglass XS with Rhinestones
- Dior Lady Dior in Small with Butterfly Zodiac Print and Embroidery
- Valentino Garavani Locò Small Bag with Jewel Logo
- Tory Burch Mini Kara Tweed Flap Bag
- Self Portrait Micro Crescent Bow Bag with Pink Rhinestones
- Versace La Medusa Crystal Bag
As the name implies, Coach’s latest 2023 holiday collection is all about high gloss luster and shine. Appearing to take after Christmas tinsel and other obligatory bits of festive knick-knacks, much of the Coach Shine range includes perennial styles such as the Tabby and the Penn bags but reintroduced in either metallic silver or gold patent leather. A whimsical new addition by way of the silver Star bag also joins the Shine line-up for those who relish novelty, sporting two top handles in addition to a crossbody strap.
For the second year running, Italian luxury label Miu Miu, otherwise known as the younger sister to its seasoned sibling Prada, has been tapped as the hottest brand in fashion. That comes as no surprise given how the brand has hit the ground running with its Gen Z-approved formula of gorpcore quirkiness. During the holidays, Miu Miu debuted its signature Wander mini hobo bag in a dazzling crystal coat, perfect for the Y2K princess wanting to make a grand entrance.
Note: The price of this bag has been converted from USD to MYR based upon conversion rates at the time of writing.
One can’t possibly bring up Miu Miu in discussion without an ode to Prada, given the symbiotic nature that they both share. While Prada has typically been more closely associated with their penchant for uniformity and utilitarianism, that isn’t to suggest that they aren’t capable of turning up with a party-appropriate look when the occasion calls for it. Take the Cleo bag for example, which has been released in a satin guise encrusted with crystals. Available in a multitude of colours from mint to gold, all it takes is for a strobe of light to transform it from arm candy to disco ball. What’s more, its strap can be adjusted for both shoulder and crossbody wear too.
Note: The price of this bag has been converted from EUR to MYR based upon conversion rates at the time of writing.
Bottega Veneta has witnessed nothing short of a phoenix-rising metaphor brought to life under the stewardship of both Daniel Lee and presently, Matthieu Blazy. Once considered a little long in the tooth, the Italian label now leads the charge as one of the most innovative luxury brands in the segment, bolstered by the popularity of their iconic accessories line that include everything from the Cabat to the Cassette. Under Blazy’s tenure, a new shape by way of the aptly-named Sardine was introduced, and is set to become a classic in its own right. The slim pochette has been revamped for the holidays with a new do, this time using a metallic patent leather weave available in either gold or silver, that is colour matched to its sardine-shaped polished metal handle.
Balenciaga knows a good thing when it sees one, and that is evidenced by the many iterations that its Hourglass bag has now been released. Making its debut on the Fall/Winter 2019 runway, the top-handle design with its distinctive concave base and ‘B’ hardware charm has successfully captured the hearts of the fashion-forward crowd for offering a deceptively simple, yet subtly surrealist shape, to such a degree that it has now become a modern house code for the brand. For the holidays, the Hourglass XS with Rhinestones stuns with incomparable dazzle, leaving no notes, no cap.
Since it was gifted to the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, the Lady Dior has become an inimitable sartorial classic. Seeing no reason to change a good thing, much of the bag’s lines remain unchanged since the 90s, from its use of the signature Christian Dior cannage quilting to its sturdy double top handles and the jewellrey-like Dior zipper pull and accompanying charms. But of course, seasonal iterations have provided more leeway for creative expression under the watchful gaze of Maria Grazia, as is the case with this Small Lady Dior from Cruise 2024 decorated by intricate needlework to feature a constellation of butterfly motifs in gilded thread, for a touch of demure, ladylike sparkle.
Baguette-style handbags have been on the up and up since shorter-than-short, turn-of-the-millennium-inspired Y2K ensembles made a comeback among the Gen Z set. Taking after that fact, Valentino Garavani’s small Locò bag warrants consideration for the It Girl looking to take it back to 2002. Constructed out of supple calfskin and lined with nappa leather within, this chic number is properly accessorised with Valentino’s signature VLogo motif ornamented in crystal.
Note: The price of this bag has been converted from USD to MYR based upon conversion rates at the time of writing.
Come Christmas, one can expect nothing short of a sheer inundation of tinsel from all corners of homes and retail spaces to set the festive tone. As such, what better way can one incorporate the merriment of the holiday spirit into their outfit, than by adding a dash of tinsel magic? No, we’re not talking about wrapping a yard of tinsel around your neck, but rather tastefully combining it by way of the Tory Burch Mini Kara Tweed Flap Bag. Made of a grey boucle tweed, it is also interspersed with silver tinsel, ideal for the season.
London-based fashion label Self Portrait is easily one of the most promising names to emerge from the fashion landscape since it was founded in 2013 by Penang-born designer, Han Chong. With clients ranging from Beyonce herself, who wore a bespoke bedazzled number from the brand as part of her sell-out Renaissance World Tour, to senior members of the British Royal Family such as HRH Princess Catherine, there can be no disputing their heavyweight status. Beyond dresses, their range of Bow bags has made a similar splash among luxury consumers, and are all perfect additions for a festive wardrobe owing to their bedazzled opulence. The Micro Crescent Bow Bag with Pink Rhinestones is an especially novel addition in particular for both its minute dimensions and versatility.
No list of sparkle and shine would be complete without mentioning the originators and purveyors of nineties excess: Versace. Predictably when the need for a bedazzled holiday accessory arises, one can count on the Milanese fashion house to deliver. This is proven true by way of their La Medusa bag, which has been released in a ‘Crystal’ iteration that bears a striking constellation of ombre embellishments that accompany a colour-matched handle. Think aurora borealis, but in your hand. Need we say more?