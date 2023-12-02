Add a little glitz to your party ensemble with these festive-approved party bags

With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s high time to take a look at some of the best, festive-ready holiday party bag collections debuting in 2023.

There is, quite literally, a handbag to suit every occasion. Just ask any fashion-savvy trendsetter worth his or her salt, and they will be able to make a case for that being true. After all, with luxury handbags now sporting all manner of designs, sizes, and finishes, there’s bound to be one (or many) that would work with every expression of personal style fathomable.

This is no different come the holidays, as labels make a point of introducing a fresh fleet of looks that are truly apropos for festive joy. Take American leather goods company Coach for example, whose Shine collection easily catches the glimmer of desire in each well-placed sequin, or Bottega Veneta’s deliciously opulent high-gloss Sardines in silver or gold that demand to be held and appreciated in the hand.

If you’ve yet to get started on planning for your holiday wardrobe ahead of the soirees, grand galas, and festive dinners that are typical of this time of the year, then we’ve got more than a few options that you may want to keep on your radar where holiday party bag designs are concerned.

Feature and hero image credits: Coach/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What type of bag goes with party outfit?

– Typically in most cases, smaller bags that feature interesting design elements, such as the use of sequins, tend to work best in a party setting to help catch the eye.

What should I pack in my purse for a party?

– Assuming that you are attending an evening party, bring only essentials with you such as your keys, purse, and phone.