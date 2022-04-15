Add to cart: Best gift ideas for birthday celebrations in May 2022

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we have you sorted. We round up the best May 2022 birthday gift ideas to shower your friends with.

Choosing the best gifts can be tricky, but we’re here to help. With summer approaching, surprise your best friend or partner with Loewe’s latest Paula’s Ibiza collection. If they’re feeling bold and adventurous, consider adding dazzling sequins and graphics to their wardrobe. For the most sumptuous rose-scented perfume, check out Bvlgari’s newest Rose Goldea Blossom scent. In the footwear department, we’re obsessed with Manolo Blahnik’s summer 2022 offerings. It’s sleek, timeless and effervescent. Apart from that, check out these everyday staples to surprise your best friend or sibling: SHEIN x Iman Troye and Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi.

Discover our guide to the best May 2022 birthday gift ideas:

Bvlgari Rose Goldea Blossom

Get ready to embrace fresh blooms with Bvlgari’s newest scent: Rose Goldea Blossom. Fresh and delicate, the fragrance is an ode to a woman’s inner spark by embracing every single day with a purpose. thanks to the dazzling rose scent, lily of the valley accord and sparkling grapefruit along with peony, white musk and cedarwood as core notes, a whiff of the delicious scent will transport you to a field of flowers. Plus, the iridescent pink bottle looks stunning.

Shop here

Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and hit the beach this summer. Loewe unveils its quirky Paula’s Ibiza collection filled with sultry lacing, oversized silhouettes and cutouts. Carefree and sexy, the collection breathes life on every coveted piece with crochet detailing, rainbow splashes, sequins, and LeRoy Grannis’ surfing graphics. Apart from that, accessories carry the same aesthetic featuring the iconic styles — such as Hammock, Puzzle, Amazona and Goya — decked in ombre, sparkles, woven straw and raffia. If your best friend or partner is into colour, we suggest checking out the latest Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza collection.

Discover the collection here.

Shop on Net-a-porter

Manolo Summer 2022

Taking inspiration from the beauty of Sicily, this season’s Manolo Blahnik creations are made to flaunt. Joyful and cheerful, you can spot sweet citrus, florals, and seashell prints. If they’re not into bold prints, monochrome in blue, orange, gold, and green are also available. From flats to pumps and boots, there are many options to choose from. Our favourites include the JADASTRAP, LURUM, MAYSALE, and MAYSALEBI. Discover the collection here.

Shop on FARFETCH

SHEIN X Iman Troye

Fashion brand SHEIN introduces its modest fashion range featuring Malaysian singer Iman Troye. The collection includes stylish yet breezy kaftans, abayas, hijabs, blouses, etc. Curated and styled by Iman, the pieces are perfect for a day-to-night affair, whether for brunch dates or Raya open houses. The palette consists of soft neutrals and pastels for fuss-free styling. The best part? It’s so easy to mix and match. Here’s a closer look into the collection.

The Modest Fashion line will be available on 3 May.

Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi

Uniqlo is back with another collaboration with fashion designer Mame Kurogouchi. This Spring/Summer 2022 collection offers the same brand aesthetics of comfortable yet timeless innerwear pieces with a breezy twist. Sticking to neutrals, the collection made of new materials – a smoother AIRism-silk blend and a new knit fabric featured on 3D Knit sweaters – oozes practicality. From cosy bras to AIRism sleeveless tops, there’s definitely something to cater to everyone’s needs.

The collection will be released on 29 April 2022.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Bvlgari; Featured image credit: Uniqlo