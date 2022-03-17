Add to cart: Best gift ideas for birthday celebrations in March/April 2022

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we have you sorted. We round up the best March/April 2022 birthday gift ideas to shower your friends with.

Ask yourself this: What do they like and what do they need? Hunting for the right gift can be tricky, but we’re here to help. Ideal for the fashion and beauty enthusiast in your life, this month’s gift guide is an exciting one. If your partner has the Dyson Airwrap on their wishlist, consider adding the latest Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler to the cart. More than a styling tool, it’s designed to blow dry, smooth, curl and tame any flyaways. In the handbag department, we can’t get enough of the Dior Book Tote and Versace La Medusa’s newest size. Dedicated to your best friend or sibling who adores Keith Haring, Le Sportsac’s latest collaboration is definitely one for the books. For the adventurous, Nudestix’s 6-piece palette is designed for any summer adventure.

Check out our March/April 2022 birthday gift ideas:

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Kicking off the March/April 2022 birthday gift guide ideas is this latest gadget: the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. If you’ve been dreaming of the Airwrap, wait till you see Dyson’s latest creation. The newest multi-styler is re-designed and re-engineered to be your trusty companion for fuss-free styling. This tried-and-true invention is more than a styling tool; it helps maintain hair strength with no heat damage. Suitable for all hair types, the handy tool features three new attachments: styling barrels with an excellent rotating tip, brush attachments and an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer.

What’s new about the latest Airwrap barrel is how the device switches airflow direction to follow the angle of the curl. This way, the user can reduce styling time without switching out the barrels compared to the first generation Airwrap. The brush attachments (small and large) provide increased control for a smoother and straighter style. Thanks to the Coanda airflow, the brush grips easily on hair strands for a seamless yet controlled session. Lastly, one of our favourite attachments is the Coanda smoothing dryer. A combination of the signature dryer and flyaway, the smoothing dryer hides any frizziness with a single pass for a shiny finish.

If your loved one has the Dyson Airwrap on their wishlist, it’s time to add this handy gadget to the cart. However, if they already own one, look out for the attachments for an upgrade. We suggest the handy styling barrels (30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long and 30mm long) and the Coanda smoothing dryer.

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is priced at RM2,699 and comes in Rich Copper/Bright Nickel, Prussian Blue/Rich Copper, Bright Nickel/Rich Copper and Fuchsia/Bright Nickel.

Dior Small Book Tote

If you love the iconic Dior Book Tote, you will adore its latest size. The signature creation now comes in small and is adorned in the Dior Oblique or toile de Jouy motifs. Ideal for any fashion maven, the newest size is excellent for casual-to-glam occasions. Pair it with an A-line dress or an oversized tee and denim; we guarantee that this trusty companion will add a glam finish to any ensemble.

Versace La Medusa

Alluring yet impactful, Versace’s newest La Medusa mini is compact and stylish. The elegant Versace chain handle creates an edgy vibe while offering a feminine touch. The sophisticated bag provides a fold-over closure with magnetic fastening to secure the essentials. Dripped in vivid hues, you can spot the iconic Medusa plaque for a subtle pop. The design is available in black and gold in glossy patent leather, bright marigold yellow, DV blue and turquoise. Our top pick? The chic black La Medusa mini in patent leather.

LeSportsac x Keith Haring

Keith Haring fans, you’re in for a treat. The most-anticipated collection combines the artist’s iconic artworks with classic LeSportsac designs. Fans will spot the Dancing Man and the Barking Dog on the Every Body Dance all-over print, while Love New York includes Haring’s most iconic artworks on a series of designs. In addition, the cosmetic bags feature artworks like the I Heart and Love USA. Discover the collection here.

Nudestix Nudegold Glam Palette

Perfect for any beauty lover, this palette is their one-way ticket to instant glam. Inspired by festivals and summer escapades, Nudestix releases a 6-piece palette titled ‘NUDEGOLD GLAM’. Curated by the co-founders of Nudestix, this limited-edition palette will bring a thrill to the eyes and lips. There are five magnetic luminous eye colours: Dew Wop, Deluxe, Angel, Copper Foil and Rustic Grotto. For the lips, the magnetic matte colour features Boho (a matte tan-nude shade) and a lip glace in Labadi.

The Nude Gold Palette is available at Sephora Malaysia (in-store and online) and priced at RM275.

All images credited to the respective brands. Hero & Featured image credit: Dyson