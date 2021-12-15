Add to cart: Best gift ideas for everyone celebrating January birthdays

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we have you sorted. We round up the best January birthday gift in a guide to shower your friends with.

Ring in the new year with fresh gadgets and accessories. It’s time to treat yourself and your loved ones with a heartfelt gift. From beauty to fashion essentials and handy devices, this month’s curation is filled with items you want to add to the cart. For the sneaker enthusiast, Fendi has released a range of sleek sneakers designed by Kim Jones himself for the first time. Trust the GoPro Hero 10 to be the ultimate companion if your partner craves adventures. For those who love spending time in the bathtub after a stressful day, wait till you see what Lush is offering this season. Treat yourself to Wanderlust + Co’s latest Book Club collection as a nod for your younger and future self.

If you missed out on our recent gift guide for December birthdays, you could head over here. With Christmas around the corner, don’t miss out on our curated guide dedicated to every beauty lover, style maven and fellow foodie. Christmas hampers are a wonderful gesture too.

Check out our January Birthday Gift Guide:

Hero and featured image credit: Wanderlust + Co.