Add to cart: Best gift ideas for everyone celebrating January birthdays

Ring in the new year with fresh gadgets and accessories. It’s time to treat yourself and your loved ones with a heartfelt gift. From beauty to fashion essentials and handy devices, this month’s curation is filled with items you want to add to the cart. For the sneaker enthusiast, Fendi has released a range of sleek sneakers designed by Kim Jones himself for the first time. Trust the GoPro Hero 10 to be the ultimate companion if your partner craves adventures. For those who love spending time in the bathtub after a stressful day, wait till you see what Lush is offering this season. Treat yourself to Wanderlust + Co’s latest Book Club collection as a nod for your younger and future self.
Designed by Artistic Director Kim Jones, the latest Fendi Match makes an excellent gift for any shoe collector. It’s sporty, sleek and embodies a vintage touch with contrasting hues. The soft pebbled leather with suede inserts evokes elegance without overdoing it. Plus, it’s unisex, so you and your best friend can own matching sneakers.
Dedicated to explorers, surprise them with the ultimate present for their upcoming adventures. GoPro releases the latest Hero 10, highlighting all the best features to capture the best memories. With the high-performance GP2 processor, this trusty gadget elevates the experience with tone mapping, 3D noise reduction and a 1.4” front display. It will capture the finer details in low light and help capture smooth footage thanks to the HyperSmooth 4.0 and Horizontal Levelling.
If your lover is dealing with acne or mask-ne, solve their problems by introducing this Breakout Clearing Minis kit by Dermalogica Clear Start. Combat any breakouts with the cult favourites – Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash, Breakout Clearing Booster and Clearing Defense SPF 30. Start by removing dirt, dead skin cells and excess oil without stripping with the Clearing Foaming Wash. Treat your stubborn spots with the clearing booster thanks to ingredients such as salicylic acid, niacinamide, and seaweed-derived Chondrus Crispus extract. You can even mix it in with your favourite foundation too. Lastly, complete your routine with the Clearing Defense SPF 30 that doubles as a moisturiser and sunscreen.
Wanderlust + Co’s Book Club collection will make you swoon. The homegrown label takes inspiration from love letters and classic book silhouettes as a nod to the past while reflecting on your next chapter. The five-piece collection includes the Story Locket, Dear Younger Self Locket, Dear Future Self Locket, Where Hopes and Dreams Live Locket and lastly, the Moonlit Taupe & Gold Locket Necklace. As each piece honours the transitional journey of your life, consider this gem an ideal gift to your best friend or yourself.
Famed for its shower essentials, Lush releases three new bath — Lakes, Unicorn Poop and Black Rose — bombs along with a lovely curated playlist to blast. For nature lovers, Lakes will reconnect your mind, body, and soul with soothing aromas of herbaceous Siberian Pine and honeyed Osmanthus. Dedicated to the dreamers, Unicorn Poop is a reminder to not take things seriously as Bergamot, Davana and Jasmine whiffs fill the room. Lastly, the Black Rose transports you to a serene ambience as Geranium, Lemon, and Rose envelopes you with spellbinding black and violet hues. Discover the playlist here.