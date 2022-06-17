Add to cart: Gift ideas for birthday celebrations in July 2022

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we have you sorted. Bookmark our guide for the best July 2022 birthday gift ideas to shower your friends with

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one may feel impossible, but don’t fret; we’re here to help. From sweet fragrances to stunning jewellery, these trendy releases are what you need to dazzle them on their birthday. If your sister is into the latest beauty releases, check out Fenty Beauty’s newest Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain. Alluring and timeless, surprise them with a Louis Vuitton’s Fleur Du Desert fragrance. For a sparkling creation, you’re bound to fall in love with Dior’s high jewellery collection.

As much as your best friend loves her comfy sandals, upgrade her everyday footwear with Tory Burch’s signature Miller sandals.

Bookmark our guide to the best July 2022 birthday gift ideas:

Louis Vuitton Fleur Du Désert

Louis Vuitton’s ‘Fleur Du Desert’ is alluring yet romantic. Created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, the fragrance resembles the wondrous beauty of an oasis in the Saudi Arabian desert. With base notes of jasmine, orange blossom and rose, the soothing scent is enhanced with oud Assam and touches of cinnamon. In addition, the perfume bottle is refillable.

‘Fleur Du Desert’ is available on 30 June 2022. 100ml – RM1,650 / 200ml – RM2,550

Dior Print

You can’t go wrong with dazzling jewels, and Dior’s new couture-inspired high jewellery collection is worth adding to the wishlist. Designed by creative director Victoire de Castellane, Dior Print is a beautiful take on “printed” statements in checks, stripes, tie-dye colour graduation, geometric motifs and Liberty prints. Precious stones are reinterpreted into fabric-like designs such as voluminous ribbon chokers, floral-embellished rings, and beyond. Consider this the perfect accessory for any soirees and night galas. Trust us, it’s a definite conversation starter.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain



Fenty Beauty’s newest Poutsicle is the lippie to own this season. With four summer-ready – Mai Type, Berry Banger, Strawberry Sangrita and Zesty Bestie – shades to own, Poutsicle is the perfect companion if you want to achieve a glossy look with sheer-to-medium coverage. All you need is a single swipe to achieve the right consistency when applying the lip stain. It’s bleed-resistant and offers all-day hydration – perfect for the hot weather.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, RM114 on sephora.my and in-stores.

Tory Burch Miller Sandal

Is your best friend an avid fan of sandals? Consider gifting her Tory Burch’s signature Millers. Ideal for casual outings and tropical getaways, the Miller is great for long walks and is adored for its supple leather and lightly cushioned footbed. Plus, there are various colours to choose from: classic black and ivory, clementine, cherry and metallic gold.

Discover the collection here.

Polaroid Eyewear

For the fashion enthusiast, Polaroid Eyewear’s Sun Cool collection is a stylish choice if you’re into tinted lenses with a chunky frame or a hexagonal front with a slender look. These bold lenses are not only trendy but it’s the perfect ode to the early 2000s. Whether you’re into a fiery red shade or a cheerful yellow, the styling opportunities are endless. Our favourites are Jojo and Edmilson. The best part? These sunnies are unisex, so you can share this creation with your partner.

Discover the collection here.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images are credited to the respective brands. Hero image: Fenty Beauty & featured image credit: Polaroid eyewear