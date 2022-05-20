Add to cart: Gift ideas for birthday celebrations in June 2022

On the hunt for the perfect gift? Look no further; we have you sorted. Bookmark our guide for the best June 2022 birthday gift ideas to shower your friends with.

A thoughtful gift will show your best friend and lover how much you care. For the fashion mavens, dedicate Tiffany & Co‘s outstanding signature Bean jewellery by Elsa Peretti to your special person. Our top pick? The Bean design pendant in gold lacquer. If your best friend is into playful gems, check out Pandora’s Summer range for its ocean blue tones and aquatic creatures. If your man is into high fashion with a rich history, add Berluti’s newest Gradient range to the cart.

Ideal for the perfume collectors, French fragrance house EX NIHILO elevates the everyday scent with the latest Iris Pallida – it’s smooth, soft and long-lasting. Trust us; it’s our favourite scent too. Are you feeling inspired? Bookmark this guide and stay tuned for more updates.

Discover our guide to the best June 2022 birthday gift ideas:

EX NIHILO debuts its latest Iris Pallida scent.

Founded in 2013, EX NIHILO is a Parisian fragrance house inspired by the creative Avant-Garde and French spirit of pure refinement. The latest Iris Porcelana scent takes inspiration from the sweet iris pallida bloom. A few spritzes is all you need to experience the bouquet of violet leaf accord, iris, rose, sandalwood, musks and cedarwood. We recommend the Iris Porcelana for its smooth yet woody smell — perfect as an everyday scent.

Head over to the Amaris, Suria KLCC store to look at the range or shop online.

Tiffany & Co. reintroduces The Elsa Peretti Bean design.

As we celebrate the iconic jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, Tiffany & Co reintroduces her signature Bean design collection this season with new iterations. Created in 1974, Peretti introduced the bean to symbolise life’s origins. Famed for her organic and bold statements, the latest collection infuses her timeless bean-inspired motif with 18k gold wire and pave diamonds. Her signature materials — green jade, Japanese lacquer and silk — are also used in new expressions.

“The reintroduction of Peretti’s Bean designs allows us to honour Elsa Peretti’s creative influence using the same materials and forms that you see throughout her design vocabulary to expand on one of her most celebrated collections. Said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co.

The new Elsa Peretti Bean design pieces are available at Tiffany & Co. stores and online.

Harry Potter fans! Introducing the Fantastic Beasts™ x LeSportsac Collection

Potterheads are in for a treat. The newest Fantastic Beasts x LeSportsac collection includes familiar creatures, graphic posters and iconic locations from the film. Die-hard fans will recognise the New York subway tiles, Newt Scamander’s briefcase, and Newt’s friends, Pickett and Teddy, on a series of cosmetic bags, totes, crossbody, backpacks and more. Our favourite? The Large Book Tote and Book Pouch.

The Fantastic Beasts x LeSportsac collection is available online, in the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur outlet and Level 1 Isetan KLCC.

Pandora is taking you on a tropical holiday with the Summer collection.

This season, it’s all about planning the perfect holiday. Embrace the summer vibes with Pandora as the new collection breathes life into your everyday jewellery. The range is vibrant and playful with its quirky ocean-life charm and serene blue tones. Highlights include the adorable chameleon-inspired charm that changes colour depending on the temperature and the freshwater cultured pearls bracelet with blue woven cords.

The collection will be available on 26 May 2022.

Berluti introduces new hues to the Patina signature.

Are you looking for the ultimate gift for your partner? Trust Berluti to assist you in that department. The brand refreshes the patina signature in a bold route with distinctive seasonal shades: Beetle Green, Duna and Sapphire Blue. The Berluti patinas are created through specific techniques to give the leather a touch of sheerness and depth. Inspired by nature and minerals, the latest drop features gorgeous gradients on the signature bags, such as the Un Jour Mini briefcase, the Toujours and Toujours Mini totes, the Nino GM clutch and the Toujours Gulliver crossbody bag. Other accessories include small leather goods and accessories.

The Gradient collection is available in the Suria KLCC outlet and online.

