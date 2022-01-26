Add to cart: Which Spring / Summer 2022 bags made it on our radar this season?

From Valentino to Chloé, which Spring / Summer 2022 bag will you cop as your trusty companion?

Ring in the new year with an elegant bag that speaks to your stylish personality and lifestyle. This season’s chic creations are all about practicality and making a statement. It’s time to hit reset and refresh your wardrobe with a trendy bag in hand, whether for dressier occasions or as an everyday bag. With travel back on the agenda, why not hunt for a trusty accessory that provides style and function? Especially when it’s one that can fit more than three items. From Valentino’s Locò to Salvatore Ferragamo’s latest bucket bag addition, check out what bags made it on our wishlist this season.

Check out our favourite Spring/Summer 2022 bags:

Valentino Garavani Locò bag





Kicking off our round-up of Spring / Summer 2022 bags is the playful yet retro Valentino Garavani Locò bag. As a romantic reference to the design and idea of urban movement, Locò derives from the word locomotive. On the other hand, this quintessential piece embodies the process of resignification and the evolution of the iconic codes of the Maison. The compact double handle bag stole our heart with its plush lacquered leather and elegant VLogo Signature clip closure. The versatile bag can be easily transformed into a clutch by efficiently detaching the handle. Plus, the electrifying hue goes hand-in-hand with the silhouette to elevate the wow factor.

Shop on Net-a-porter

Salvatore Ferragamo bucket bag

Famed for the best-selling Studio and Trifolio bag, this season’s Salvatore Ferragamo introduces its latest ultra-soft bucket bag. Available in a plethora of vivid hues, the It bag is designed to be your everyday accessory. Take note of the intricate leather weaving for a unique caged effect. Spacious and versatile, switch out the strap and flaunt it as a top handle for your weekend escapades.

Chloé Kattie bag





Bold yet elegant, the Kattie bag is crafted to wear for any occasion. Chloé’s timeless flap design features a lavish bracelet handle in three of Chloé’s signature materials: brass, wood and leather. Ideal for a day-to-night affair, switch the crossbody into a clutch by removing the adjustable straps. Thanks to the chic handle, it will give you a better grip on the clutch. In addition to its roomy space, the chic bag comes with an inner flat pocket to store your cards and trinkets.

Shop on Net-a-porter

Hermes Sabot

Hermes has shown us that it is indeed possible to reinvent the basket bag with its new entry, the Hermes Sabot. The bag takes its distinctive shape from the horse hoof, nodding to the French luxury brand’s equestrian heritage. The braided wicker that wraps around was crafted entirely by hand, as is the leather handle that comes in that iconic shade of orange. There’s nothing better to take with you on your next picnic.

Now available in Hermes boutiques.

Written by Pameyla Cambe/Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Balenciaga TrainersHead

Tongue-in-cheek designs have become Demna’s speciality during his helm at Balenciaga, where he has given us everything from Crocs heels to furry handbags. The new TrainersHead bag, however, is his most playful contribution yet: while slightly resembling the Balenciaga Hourglass bag in silhouette, it is heavily embellished with shoelaces and layered panels straight out of Balenciaga’s bestselling line of sneakers.

Shop on FARFETCH

Written by Pameyla Cambe/Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Celine Cuir Triomphe handbag

We’re big fans of Celine’s Triomphe motif, which founder Céline Vipiana created after seeing the chains circling the Arc de Triomphe. The 1972 design has graced plenty of monogrammed bags since Hedi Slimane took over the French fashion house, but now it’s being used in a whole new way. Enter the Cuir Triomphe family: each bag comes boldly embossed with the Triomphe Logo, and the effect is especially stunning on this shoulder bag. It has all the ease and elegance of the Celine bags loved by Kaia Gerber and Blackpink’s Lisa, and we’ll no doubt see them both switching to this new style in the months to come.

Written by Pameyla Cambe/Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Fendi x Antonio Lopez Peekaboo

Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Here’s one for the collectors. For Spring / Summer 2022, Fendi creative director Kim Jones drew inspiration from the artworks of Antonio Lopez. The influential fashion illustrator, whose works captured the zest of the ’70s, featured widely in magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Now, though, you can flaunt them through Fendi’s Peekaboo bag, where several of Lopez’s striking artworks have been faithfully recreated in leather.

Coming soon.

Written by Pameyla Cambe/Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Chanel 22









The aptly named Chanel 22 bag is the French luxury brand’s big new accessory of the year. Designer Virginie Viard has reimagined Chanel’s signature quilted leather and chain detailing to create a pillowy tote that you can wear every day. It’s fun and fresh (see the many colours of Chanel 22 above), and will come in three sizes as well as a backpack version.

Written by Pameyla Cambe/Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Dior Bobby East-West

When the Dior Bobby was launched in 2020, it made the case for hobo bags at a time when boxy flap bags and pillow-like pouches were trending. Now, though, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has refined the silhouette into something more timeless. The Bobby East-West takes on a baguette shape crafted from box calfskin leather. It’s extremely versatile, thanks to its removable strap that allows you to carry it as a crossbody, a shoulder bag or a handbag. Finally, we’re obsessed with the soft colours it comes in, especially this “Rose des Vents” shade that we’re sure to see on Dior ambassador Jisoo pretty soon.

Written by Pameyla Cambe/Lifestyle Asia Singapore

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & Featured image credit: Valentino